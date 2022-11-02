How to contribute to Mozilla through user support

It is with great pleasure that I am announcing the launch of our new contribute page in SUMO a.k.a SUpport.Mozilla.Org. SUMO is one of the oldest contribution areas in Mozilla, and we want to show you just how easy it is to contribute!

There are many ways you can get involved with SUMO, so getting started can be confusing. However, our new contribute page should help with that, since the pages are now updated with simpler steps to follow and a refreshed design.

We also added two new contribution areas, so now we have five ways to contribute:

The first 3 areas are nothing new for SUMO contributors. You can contribute by replying to forum posts, writing help articles (or Knowledge Base articles as we call them here), or translating the help article’s content to your respective locales.

Providing support on social media channels is also nothing new to SUMO. But with the ease of tools that we have now, we are able to invite more contributors to the program. In 2020, we started the @FirefoxSupport account on Twitter and as of now, we have posted 4115 tweets and gained 3336 followers. If you’re a social media enthusiast, the Social Support program is a perfect contribution area for you.

Responding to user reviews on the mobile store is something relatively new that we started a couple of years ago to support the Firefox for Android transition from Fennec to Fenix. We realize that the mobile ecosystem is a different territory with different behavior. We wanted to make sure that we serve people where they need us the most, which means providing support for those who leave us app reviews. If this sounds more like your thing, you should definitely join the Mobile Store Support program.

And if you still can’t decide, you can always start by saying hi to us in our Matrix room or contributor forums.

Keep on rocking the helpful web,

Kiki