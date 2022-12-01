Hubs transition

Hi SUMO folks,

I’m delighted to share this news with you. The Hubs team has recently transitioned into a new phase of a product. If in the past, you needed to figure out the hosting and deployment on your own with Hubs Cloud, you now have the option to simply subscribe to unlock more capabilities to customize your Hubs room. To learn more about this transformation, you can read their blog post.

Along with this relaunch, Mozilla has also just acquired Active Replica, a team that shares Mozilla’s passion for 3D development. To learn more about this acquisition, you can read this announcement.

What does this mean for the community?

To support this change, the SUMO team has been collaborating with the Hubs team to update Hubs help articles that we host on our platform. We also recently removed Hubs AAQ (Ask a Question) from our forum, and replaced it with a contact form that is directly linked to our paid support infrastructure (similar to what we have for Mozilla VPN and Firefox Relay).

Paying customers of Hubs will need to be directed to file a support ticket via the Hubs contact form which will be managed by our designated staff members. Though contributors can no longer help with the forum, you are definitely welcome to help with Hubs’ help articles. There’s also a Mozilla Hubs Discord server that contributors can pop into and participate in.

We are excited about the new direction that the Hubs team is taking and hope that you’ll support us along the way. If you have any questions or concerns, we’re always open to discussion.