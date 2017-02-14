Add-ons Update – 2017/02

Here’s the state of the add-ons world this month.

If you haven’t read Add-ons in 2017, I suggest that you do. It lays out the high-level plan for add-ons this year.

The Review Queues

In the past month, 1,670 listed add-on submissions were reviewed:

1148 (69%) were reviewed in fewer than 5 days .

(69%) were reviewed in . 106 (6%) were reviewed between 5 and 10 days .

(6%) were reviewed . 416 (25%) were reviewed after more than 10 days.

There are 467 listed add-ons awaiting review.

If you’re an add-on developer and are looking for contribution opportunities, please consider joining us. Add-on reviewers are critical for our success, and can earn cool gear for their work. Visit our wiki page for more information.

Compatibility

The blog post for 52 is up and the bulk validation is pending.

Multiprocess Firefox is enabled for some users, and will be deployed for all users very soon. Make sure you’ve tested your add-on and either use WebExtensions or set the multiprocess compatible flag in your add-on manifest.

As always, we recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta and Firefox Developer Edition to make sure that they continue to work correctly. End users can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter to identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.

Recognition

We would like to thank the following people for their recent contributions to the add-ons world:

eight04

Aayush Sanghavi

zombie

Doug Thayer

ingoe

totaki

Piotr Drąg

ZenanZha

Joseph Frazier

Revanth47

You can read more about their work in our recognition page.