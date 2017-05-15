Add-ons Update – 2017/05

Here’s the state of the add-ons world this month.

The Road to Firefox 57 explains what developers should look forward to in regards to add-on compatibility for the rest of the year. So please give it a read if you haven’t already.

The Review Queues

In the past month, our team reviewed 1,132 listed add-on submissions:

944 in fewer than 5 days (83%) .

. 21 between 5 and 10 days (2%) .

. 167 after more than 10 days (15%).

969 listed add-ons are awaiting review.

For two weeks we’ve been automatically approving add-ons that meet certain criteria. It’s a small initial effort (~60 auto-approvals) which will be expanded in the future. We’re also starting an initiative this week to clear most of the review queues by the end of the quarter. The change should be noticeable in the next couple of weeks.

However, this doesn’t mean we won’t need volunteer reviewers in the future. If you’re an add-on developer and are looking for contribution opportunities, please consider joining us. Visit our wiki page for more information.

Compatibility

We published the blog post for 54 and ran the bulk validation script. Additionally, we’ll publish the add-on compatibility post for Firefox 55 later this week.

Make sure you’ve tested your add-ons and either use WebExtensions or set the multiprocess compatible flag in your manifest to ensure they continue working in Firefox. And as always, we recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta.

You may also want to review the post about upcoming changes to the Developer Edition channel. Firefox 55 is the first version that will move directly from Nightly to Beta.

If you’re an add-ons user, you can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter to identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.

Recognition

We would like to thank the following people for their recent contributions to the add-ons world:

psionikangel

lavish205

Tushar Arora

raajitr

ccarruitero

Christophe Villeneuve

Aayush Sanghavi

Martin Giger

Joseph Frazier

erosman

zombie

Markus Stange

Raajit Raj

Swapnesh Kumar Sahoo

You can read more about their work in our recognition page.