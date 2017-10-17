Join the Featured Add-ons Advisory Board

Do you love add-ons? Have a keen appreciation for great functionality? Interested in making a huge impact on AMO? If so, consider applying to join our Featured Add-ons Community Board!

The board is comprised of a small group of add-ons enthusiasts from the community. During a six-month term, board members help nominate and select new featured extensions for AMO each month. Your participation will make a big difference to millions of users who look to AMO’s featured content to help them find great content!

As the current board wraps up their tour of duty, we are looking to assemble a new board for the months January – June.

Anyone from the add-ons community is welcome to apply: power users, developers, and advocates. Priority will be given to applicants who have not served on the board before, followed by those from previous boards, and finally from the outgoing board. This page provides more information on the duties of a board member.

To be considered, please send us an email at amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org with your name and a few sentences about how you’re involved with AMO and why you are interested in joining the board. The deadline is Monday, October 30, 2017 at 23:59 PDT. The new board will be announced shortly thereafter.