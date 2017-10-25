Test the new look of addons.mozilla.org!

Jorge Villalobos

12 responses

AMO (addons.mozilla.org) is getting a fresh new look this November, along with the upcoming Firefox Quantum. Here’s a preview:

Listing page on new front-end

The current look on the development site, not quite final.

And this is not just a new coat of paint. Curated content — particularly in the homepage — is undergoing an overhaul to recommend the best add-ons to users. Additionally, the technology stack powering AMO has undergone important changes, making it faster to load and easier to work with in the future.

Fully responsive design

AMO responsive design

We released the new design for the mobile version of AMO months ago. Now we’re expanding it for larger resolutions. The site is fully responsive, adapting smoothly to different screen sizes and orientations.

Behind the scenes: React and front-end separation

The new AMO is built on the popular Redux + React combo. (Some recent news pointed at concerns with the licensing of the React code, which have been addressed now.)

Rewriting the front-end code was a great opportunity to improve on other areas:

  • The front-end and back-end are now separated and communicate via an API that other clients can hook into. It’s documented here.
  • The new front-end has very high unit test coverage, and the aim is to reach 100%. This makes it much easier to detect during development if a code change broke a feature.
  • Server-side rendering will significantly improve page load times.

Try out the new look!

You can enable the new look for AMO now. Just look for the View Mobile Site link in the footer:

View mobile link in footerIf you want to go back to the old site, look in the footer again for a link labeled View classic desktop site.

View classic site link in footerSome pages won’t be ported to the new design by November. Notably, user profile pages and collection management. They are still available, but using the old look. Also, some features like contributions and the permissions view in listing pages will be added in later iterations.

If you run into any issues with the new design, or think something’s missing, please file an issue (bonus points if you test on our development site first!). Some may be things we already know about and we plan to add soon. Even in those cases your feedback will help us prioritize our follow-up work.

If you’re not sure if something is an issue or not, or just want to give general feedback about the new design, please post in this forum thread.

Credits

Lots of people have worked on the new front-end and the supporting APIs, so I won’t try to list them all. I’ll just highlight tofumatt, pwalm, kumar, and muffinresearch, who did and continue to do the bulk of the work for the new site. Scott DeVaney leads the content discovery effort, which will be visible mostly on the homepage (for now!). And, of course, we couldn’t do all of this without the help of the QA team lead by Krupa Raj, and our many community contributors.

12 responses

Post a comment

  1. Marine wrote on :

    Contribution buttons are missing from the new site, and their implementation has a priority of post release. This will essentially cut off contributions for add-on developers for the foreseeable future.

    All of this comes after there was a switch recently to a simpler contribution interface which does not let authors request a contribution anymore before or after the add-on was installed. The Contribute button is now only present on the listing page for the current desktop site, which is much less visited than the search results. If you look at statistics, users typically install add-ons from search results either on AMO or directly from Firefox.

    Is source code which is simpler to maintain really worth the risk to decrease the number of donations and to alienate developers?

    Reply

    1. Jorge Villalobos wrote on :

      The foreseeable future should only be a couple of weeks. The contributions button is very high on our list of things to fix post-release, and relatively easy to implement.

      Reply

  2. Jonas Platte wrote on :

    The search bar has its text color set explicitly, but not its background color. Looks pretty horrible on Linux with a dark Gtk theme: https://imgur.com/a/7Icmi

    Please always overwrite either both background and foreground color for input elements (and body too)!

    Incidentally, the reverse problem (only setting background color, but not text color) applies for the comments on this blog :S

    Reply

    1. Jorge Villalobos wrote on :

      Thanks for the feedback. I’ll file a bug for AMO and try to find someone in charge of the blog theme.

      Reply

  3. cyanide wrote on :

    I don’t have a link to “View mobile site” in the footer..

    https://screenshots.firefox.com/I05sf388S9OhMnIQ/blog.mozilla.org

    Can you just paste the mobile site link here?

    Reply

    1. Jorge Villalobos wrote on :

      You have to first go to addons.mozilla.org and then look at the footer on that site. This is a separate blogging site for Mozilla. There’s no direct link, since what’s happening behind the scenes is a cookie being set (I think).

      Reply

      1. cyanide wrote on :

        Right, thanks, brainfart.

        Reply

  4. Sören Hentzschel wrote on :

    First of all: Thank you for your work on addons.mozilla.org! And the performance of the new website is great! But I have a few negative points, sorry about that. 😉

    The install button on the add-on details is not obvious at all. Please add a text so that users know how to install the add-on. It was even difficult for me to see that, and I am a developer of Firefox add-ons. And by the way, such a switch button makes sense on mobile but not really on desktop.

    I hope the details page is still missing some parts of the design because it looks really unpolished and not like a completed web design in the year 2017.

    Why is a full line needed only for the logo? The name of the add-on could be on right of the logo.

    Permissions listing is a must-have for the launch of the new design.

    Contributions button is also a must-have for the launch.

    Please make the “About this extension” part expanded by default. It’s annoying to see only a part of the description on the desktop.

    I think it’s a great start but there is still a lot of work.

    Reply

  5. Graham Perrin wrote on :

    Hint: I have just one Firefox container, dedicated to testing the new look.

    Whenever I want to compare the traditional look to the new, I simply send the traditional page to my ‘mobile’ (new look) container.

    To regain the traditional look: de-contain the page.

    Reply

  6. Graham Perrin wrote on :

    Misusing a bug for positive effect when previewing the new look interface to add-ons for Firefox

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tr6OWo8In2o (seven minutes)

    Reply

  7. Enrico wrote on :

    Looks great! My only issue with it is that the font size is way too small. 12px is way too small for computers.

    Reply

  8. Richard Paul wrote on :

    > The new front-end has very high unit test coverage, and the aim is to reach 100%. This makes it much easier to detect during development if a code change broke a feature.

    Not impressed, 100% is a low bar to achieve if you’re doing TDD properly.

    (My god, the blog front main page is a confusing mess. You can’t see what applies to what. I just made this comment on another blog post because the layout was so confusing to parse.)

    Reply

Post Your Comment