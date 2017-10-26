Helping You Find Compatible Extensions

If you’re a Firefox 57 user (aka Firefox Quantum, currently in Beta and releasing November 14) with legacy extensions installed, we’ve introduced a new feature to help you find compatible replacements.

In the Add-ons Manager (Tools menu > Add-ons), click on “Show legacy extensions” to see a list of your incompatible extensions.

Click on “Find a Replacement”, and you will be taken to the AMO page of a compatible alternative.

If an exact replacement hasn’t been identified, you will land on the Featured Extensions collection, which lists only compatible extensions.

For legacy tab extensions that couldn’t migrate at this time because of unavailable APIs (some of which are being developed and prioritized for release in the coming months), the “Find a Replacement” button directs you to a curated collection of compatible tab extensions.

Finding Alternatives Before Firefox 57

Since many developers are updating their extensions close to the Firefox 57 release, we didn’t want to start recommending alternatives until the last minute. That’s why this feature only exists in version 57 and later. However, if you are currently using Firefox 56 and want to start looking for alternatives to extensions that are not likely to become compatible, there is an Extension Finder utility that you might find helpful.

Not Too Late to Migrate

For developers of legacy extensions who may be in the process of migrating, or have plans to do so in the future, please note that once your extension is compatible, your users will no longer be prompted to find a replacement, and your current users will automatically get the updated version.

So you may still want to update to the WebExtensions API, even if you can’t get it done in time for Firefox 57. For more information on how to migrate legacy extensions, please see this guide.

  1. Juraj Mäsiar wrote on :

    Why the “Extension Finder” cannot find any of my add-ons?
    My GroupSpeedDial and ScrollAnywhere are both web-extensions.

    When I type there “speed dial” I get only the crappy “Speed Dial (Lite)” which is also featured???
    I really hope this is not the final search engine.

    1. Amy Tsay wrote on :

      Hi Juraj, thanks for the recommendation. Our editorial staff looked into it and we’re now recommending GroupSpeedDial in the Extension Finder. In the future, you can suggest legacy alternatives in this thread: https://discourse.mozilla.org/t/favorite-webextensions/17087/55

  2. Gingerbread Man wrote on :

    Both the “Find a Replacement” button and the Extension Finder site are completely useless. The only helpful resource for finding replacements is this spreadsheet on Google docs:
    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1TFcEXMcKrwoIAECIVyBU0GPoSmRqZ7A0VBvqeKYVSww/edit

    1. Sylos wrote on :

      I think, that spreadsheet was actually started by Mozilla and taken as source for this feature.

      So, if you see actual discrepancies between the two methods, you should describe in more detail what’s broken.

  3. Ian Thomas wrote on :

    “For legacy tab extensions that couldn’t migrate at this time because of unavailable APIs (some of which are being developed and prioritized for release in the coming months)”

    How can you write that with a straight face? I really want quantum to be a success, but you’re going to lose tons of users if their favourite Firefox extension no longer works and there isn’t a replacement, but Chrome does have one. All essential APIs needed to have been completed at least a year *before* the old ones were removed, so extension developers had time to redo their work to support them.

    I say this as a long time Mozilla advocate. I switched from Netscape 4 to Mozilla 0.6 and have been trying to get my friends to switch ever since. I just fear that with this change Mozilla have put their own technical needs above those of their users.

    1. Spazturtle wrote on :

      Firefox already supports all the APIs that Chrome does + more, so everything that works in Chrome works in Firefox.

      1. charles wrote on :

        The majority of the Chrome APIs, sure, but not “all” of them are available in Fx. See the management API, for example.

    2. Sylos wrote on :

      With “unavailable APIs”, they mean in comparison to the legacy XUL extensions, not in comparison to Chrome. Parity with Chrome has been done for a few months now, aside from implementation bugs and those few APIs that cannot be ported because they’re Chrome-specific.

      As for in comparison to XUL, yes, the new extension API will not support everything that you were able to do with XUL extensions. They’d have to reimplement the entire XUL extension API with still basically all its problems for which they’re wanting to remove it. That is problems in security, performance (which could largely be fixed by a complete reimplementation + breaking all extensions), maintainability, stability, in the sense how often will an extension crash your browser, and stability, in the sense of how stable is the extension API, how often do extension break when Firefox gets updated.

      As for this all feeling rushed, it is. The new multiprocess architecture, on which most of the performance improvements since Firefox 48 base on, requires breaking all extensions, as legacy XUL extensions are not multiprocess-compatible. (They can be made to be by the respective extension developer, but it’s also a lot of work and no one is going to do it for unmaintained extensions.)

      Keeping multiprocess-incompatible extensions around would mean AMO became Russian Roulette, where if you install 5/6 of extensions, you get severe performance problems, as Firefox will then fall back to single-process whenever that extension does some work. Not to mention that tons of users would continue to have an incompatible extension installed and not even try to find a new, compatible extension as alternative.

      And well, they’re also just wanting to get WebExtensions out the door now, so that extension developers can port straight to WebExtensions, instead of going two steps, first to multiprocess-compatible and then to WebExtensions (which are inherently multiprocess-compatible).

      And multiprocess had to get out the door now, because the majority of users care more about acceptable performance rather than extensions. Firefox was bleeding users badly.
      With the release of Firefox 48, the first release with (the first iteration of) multiprocess, this bleeding was stopped and turned around. You can pinpoint 48’s release date (2016/08/02) by just finding the start of that wave going up: http://netmarketshare.com/report.aspx?qprid=1&qpaf=&qpcustom=Firefox&qpcustomb=0&qpsp=200&qpnp=24&qptimeframe=M

  4. Kieran wrote on :

    Hi,

    I’ve been using Firefox since 2003. I’ve been using it for fourteen years, and have donated numerous times because I loved the project. XUL extensions were the best thing about Firefox. I have about thirty, of which about three have new-style replacements.

    I have to stop using Firefox now, and switch to another browser, Chrome, I guess? This breaks my heart. Rethink this madness.

    1. Gman wrote on :

      Same here, loyal customer since early 2000’s… it’s not that I can’t roll with the punches but few of my current extensions seem to be likely to be updated. Oddly I can get closer to my current setup with Chrome than with 57.

    2. Amy Tsay wrote on :

      Hi Kieran, which add-ons are you using, if you don’t mind me asking?

      1. Jav wrote on :

        Hi, Amy, I’m not Kieran but I can tell you my daily evening journey through Firefox. I always start by opening Bamboo Feed Reader [legacy, not willing to migrate], then I open Update Scanner [legacy], and finally ScrapBook [legacy]. When in the webs I open multiple links with Save Images [legacy]. If I have more time, I open Session Manager [legacy] for some saved pages of precedent days. When saving documents linked in a page, I use DownThemAll! [legacy], and occasionally Bazzacuda Image Saver Plus [legacy], Video DownloadHelper [legacy] and SoundCloud Downloader [legacy]. As I’m not a native English speaker (that was pretty obvious) I look up words in dictionaries selecting one of them from the ones I added in Add to Search Bar [legacy]. It might be a case of bad luck but I can’t imagine how will be my daily surfing routine after November 15th, honestly. And, yes, I’m a NCSA Mosaic -> Netscape -> Firefox user, and I don’t want to shift to Chrome _at all_.

        1. Amy Tsay wrote on :

          Hi Jav,
          Have you tried Feedbro as an alternative for Bamboo Reader? https://addons.mozilla.org/firefox/addon/feedbroreader/. Also:
          – One Note (https://addons.mozilla.org/firefox/addon/onenote-clipper/) in place of ScrapBook
          – Tab Session Manager (https://addons.mozilla.org/firefox/addon/tab-session-manager/) in place of Session Manager
          – A compatible SoundCloud downloader: https://addons.mozilla.org/firefox/addon/scdl-soundcloud-downloader/
          – For Save Images legacy, Album (https://addons.mozilla.org/firefox/addon/photo-album/) or Image Picka (https://addons.mozilla.org/firefox/addon/image-picka/) could work.
          – Video DownloadHelper is expected to migrate, but he has a lot of code to write and will probably update at the last minute.
          – There is a chance that DownThemAll might provide a lightweight compatible version. http://www.downthemall.net/progress/
          – I’ve reached out to the developers of Update Scanner and Bazzacuda Image Saver Plus to see if they are planning to migrate.

          1. Amy Tsay wrote on :

            The developer of Update Scanner is working on an update; he might not make it in time for Firefox 57, but he is planning to release an update.

    3. Sylos wrote on :

      I’m not associated with Mozilla, so I’ll be a bit more blunt here: There’s no point in leaving. Yes, Firefox is losing customizability, but it’s still going to be the most customizable browser out there (aside from soon-insecure forks of Firefox 52 or 56). Definitely more customizable than Chrome.

      And I do suggest, you give Firefox 57 a chance. There are a lot of people, me included, that were blown away by the performance enough to give up even vital extensions. (NoScript for me, which is getting ported, supposed to be ready when 57 lands.)
      Obviously, your situation is probably too extreme to really compensate, but maybe you can then understand why they chose to do that. Also in light of them needing users to defend webstandards and most of their users probably not losing any extensions by this (around 40% use no extensions, another good percentage will have just an ad blocker).

      Lastly, Firefox 52 ESR will receive security updates until June 26, 2018. You can wait it out on that and then maybe the situation has improved by then, or is at least more acceptable than the current situation.
      Again, I don’t see the point in moving to a different browser and I cannot possibly imagine Mozilla going back on this plan, as they do have very good reasons to be throwing some power users under the bus for once, so this is the best I can offer.

      1. Kees wrote on :

        “Lastly, Firefox 52 ESR will receive security updates until June 26, 2018. You can wait it out on that and then maybe the situation has improved by then, or is at least more acceptable than the current situation.”
        What really puzzles me is that -even after suggestions from me and other people- Mozilla did not decide to make a Firefox 56 ESR (or wait with the real breaking changes to be happening just before an ESR release, which was wait I actually suggested on a response to a blog posting).

        From a user point of view it still feels that the step to Firefox Quantum was rushed when we are looking at the add-ons side of things. It not only sounds strange, but IT IS STRANGE, that people from Mozilla are saying “The add-on you are using is not longer working because the functionality it uses is no longer available, but please wait it will be back in a year or so. From an end-user point of view this is just ridiculous.

        By aligning the change with an ESR release (or create one based on Fx 56), you will enable the users of those add-ons to use an up-to-date Fierfox [at least when it comes to security fixes]. When after a year the feature is finally ready – then these users can still enjoy a smooth migration path.

        Personally I would like a Firefox 56 ESR, but even an UPGRADE (when it comes to [classic] XUL add-ons compatibility) to Fx 52 could be a better solution for those users.

        I also said that this step should be part of a 5 year plan, having it done withing ~2 years is just to fast – especially because when starting with WebExtensions there was no clear depreciation path of XUL extensions. As far as I know it is about a year ago that Mozilla said that Fx 57 is lacking XUL compatibility, so even if we would be somewher in the middle of 5 and 2 years then it should be at least 6-12 months away from now before using the classic XUL extensions is made 100% impossible.

        Just to pick a few bugs related to WebExtension functionality, for about at least a year there is discussion about support for setting up TCP/IP connections from a WebExtension. However it is still not in Fx and it seems (at least to me) that it will not be in for at least another 3-6 months and possibly even more. The result is that the Fx57-compatible Gopher add-on only can provide a redirect to a Gopher to HTML gateway instead of doing the work itself (like the -more advanced(!)- classic XUL one is doing).

        This is just one example of a feature not implemented yet, event although IMHO it should be…

        Instead of focusing on getting quantum ready for Fx57 IMHO Mozilla should have waited 6-12 weeks and used the resources available to get features from the XUL/XPCOM layer in WebExtensions. It think it would be better to have say 10% more coverage in add-on features and wait a little that to get quantum out 6 weeks earlier…

  5. Idiot wrote on :

    Any news about toolbar API?

    Reply

    1. Amy Tsay wrote on :

      The discussion is still ongoing: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1215064. Here is the tracking issue: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1315819

  6. WalterK wrote on :

    Google Hangout is still not working in FF 57. While it suppose not require an extension anymore, it doesn’t work nevertheless. All required APIs are implemented according to https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1281882 , but https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1347055 still has open dependencies. None of these two bugs are being tracked for Quantum release.

    QuitNow https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/android/addon/quitnow/ has no replacement for both desktop and Android.

    Generally, now that XUL and complete customization of FF via XUL extensions are on the way out, adding built-in advanced customization capabilities and settings becomes crucial for long-term success of Firefox. Power users are product champions, and FF needs them!

  7. Larry Atkins wrote on :

    I’m a bit unhappy about a recent change to the developer hub page – https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/developers/addons.

    I’ve developed several extensions. Until recently, they always showed up in name order. Since this was consistent, I got used to looking for the entry for specific extensions in certain places in the list. However, recently the extensions are sorted by the order in which they were last updated. This can cause randomness.

    I can then tell the page to sort by name, but I have to wait for it to reload.

    My suggestion is that, even if you sort by “updated” by default, nevertheless, if the developer selects another sort order, it would be good to save that setting in a cookie, and then use it by default on subsequent page loads.

