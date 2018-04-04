April’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Passbolt

by Passbolt

A password manager made for secure team collaboration. Great for safekeeping wifi and admin passwords, or login credentials for your company’s social media accounts.

“The interface is user-friendly, installation is explained step by step.”

by Andy McDonald

Display times from locations all over the world in a tidy spot at the bottom of your browser.

“This is one of the best extensions for people who work with globally distributed teams.”

by mig

A simple but powerful tool for downloading video. Works well with the web’s most popular video sharing sites, like YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and others.

“Without a doubt the best completely trouble-free add-on which does exactly what it claims to do without fuss, complicated settings, or preferences. It just works.”

Nominate your favorite add-ons

Featured extensions are selected by a community board made up of developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.

If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!