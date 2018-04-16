Apply to Join the Featured Extensions Advisory Board

Are you an extensions enthusiast? Do you want to help people find excellent ways to improve their browsing experience? If so, please consider applying to join our Featured Extensions Community Board!

Every six months, we assemble a small group of dedicated community members to help nominate and select new featured extensions for addons.mozilla.org (AMO) each month. Their picks help millions of Firefox users discover top-quality extensions.

The current board is currently wrapping up their six-month term, and we are now assembling a new board of talented contributors for the months July – December.

All active members of the add-ons community — including fans, developers, and advocates — are invited to apply to join the board. Priority will be given to applicants who have not served on the board before, followed by those with previous experience, and finally from the outgoing board. You can learn more about the duties of the Featured Add-on Advisory Board on MDN web docs.

To apply, please send us an email at amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org with your name, a few sentences about how you’re involved with AMO, and why you are interested in joining the board. The deadline is Monday, April 30, 2018 at 23:59 PDT. The new board will be announced shortly thereafter.