December’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Full Screen for Firefox

by Stefan vd

Go full screen with a single click.

“This is what I was searching for and now I have it!”

by Olivier de Broqueville

Search highlighted text on any web page using your preferred search engine. Just right-click (or Shift-click) on the text to launch the context menu. You can also perform searches using keywords in the URL address bar.

“Great add-on and very helpful! Thank you for the good work.”

by Iván Ruvalcaba

Simply click a button to close annoying pop-up overlays.

“I don’t think I’ve ever reviewed an extension, but man, what a find. I get very sick of closing overlays and finding the little ‘x’ in some corner of it or some light colored ‘close’ link. They get sneakier and sneakier about making you actually read the overlay to find a way to close it. Now when I see one, I know right away I can click on the X in the toolbar and it will disappear. So satisfying.”

If you’d like to nominate an extension for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!