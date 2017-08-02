Firefox 55 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 55, we are pleased to welcome the 108 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 89 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- HellosAazS: 1357155
- amar.lakshya: 633747
- anejaalisha: 1345112, 1346200
- christopher.bathgate: 1318223
- frankanthonyserrano: 1357832
- gabrielle.singhcadieux: 1293495, 1301611, 1354185
- jomer14: 1362510
- madeleinechercover: 1347241
- maxim: 493527, 1342989
- meet1995: 1366231
- nbeltran14: 1360132
- ron.waisberg: 1326154
- sajid.ahmed: 1007034
- silverskinx: 1367062
- udara.weera: 1367525, 1367533
- Harald Kirschner: 1367580
- Adrien Pachkoff: 1045273
- Alejandro Rodriguez Salamanca: 1359801
- Alex Gaynor: 620058, 805173, 1074642, 1294641, 1295700, 1348269, 1352055, 1353040, 1353752, 1353847, 1354678, 1355083, 1357846, 1358223, 1360223, 1360299, 1360300, 1361733, 1363179, 1363729, 1363760, 1367560, 1368771, 1369764, 1370438, 1370540, 1371701
- Alexis Beingessner: 1363201, 1365418
- Andrei Obreja: 1359328
- Anthony Hughes: 1359939
- Arjun Nair: 1354012
- Aseem Yadav: 1334996
- Bharat Raghunathan: 1302637, 1302888, 1317099, 1332557, 1345009
- CactusTribe: 1214284
- Carl Corcoran: 1322554, 1343149, 1358151, 1360493, 1367899
- Charles Robertson: 1352236
- Chung-Sheng Fu: 1342900
- Clinton Feng: 1346208
- Colin Dean: 1364984
- Dan Banner: 631271, 1107904, 1320058, 1320156, 1343584, 1347677, 1348358, 1348362, 1348521, 1348522, 1348524, 1348555, 1351091, 1351099, 1351657, 1351658, 1354512, 1359540, 1360293, 1368041
- Dean Zhu: 1352564
- Doug Thayer: 893505, 1326572, 1337007, 1337545, 1348396, 1353029, 1354774, 1354855, 1354949, 1359881, 1361358, 1365204, 1365805, 1369899
- Evelyn Hung: 1278204, 1355595, 1363176
- Federico Padua: 1145735, 1337022, 1344832, 1344833, 1344836, 1344841, 1344844, 1345478, 1346188, 1350063
- Gaith: 1219464
- Ganesh Chaitanya Kale: 1342370, 1343182, 1343830, 1349502
- Gautam Prajapati: 1271570, 1347583, 1351667
- Hemant Singh Patwal: 1354518, 1354519, 1354520, 1359614, 1362421
- Hrishikesh Barman: 1347111, 1349905, 1351906
- Jared Hirsch: 1361208, 1362550, 1366827
- Jeff Hajewski: 1369448, 1371354
- Jim Porter: 1164469, 1222032, 1324560, 1346671, 1358197
- John Dorlus: 1352269, 1354639, 1358665
- Jonathan Guillotte-Blouin: 1270740, 1361220, 1363184, 1365068, 1371554
- Joseph Cameron: 1345023
- Julius Schwartzenberg: 1370597
- Jun: 1337336
- Kate Hudson: 1344319, 1344372, 1348124, 1349288, 1350409, 1350411, 1359481, 1361797, 1363085, 1369875
- Kate Ustiuzhanina: 1252066, 1367094, 1370880
- Konstantin: 1344853
- Leni Kadali: 1275145, 1346995
- Lie Ryan: 1352572
- Locke Chen: 1352035
- Manuel Rego Casasnovas: 1354006
- Martin Robinson: 1347155, 1365972, 1370530
- Matt R: 1222737, 1346009, 1355473, 1355523, 1355696, 1363914, 1368204
- Matthew: 1354039
- Maxwell: 1350648
- Mayank Madan: 1349452
- Meghana Gupta: 1344726, 1346236, 1346254
- Michal Vašíček: 1358911, 1360845, 1363181
- Mike Cooper: 1358310, 1361578, 1363155, 1366005
- Mike Park: 1282716
- Milind L: 1247201, 1249263, 1342025, 1350377, 1368754
- Mitchell Hentges: 1332917
- Nitish: 1334795, 1343039, 1344419, 1344647, 1348415
- Paavini Nanda: 1281203, 1333624, 1344840, 1344842, 1344852, 1344854
- Paul Bone: 1341752, 1367455, 1368086
- Pauline: 1157709, 1344850, 1354036, 1355266
- Pooja Gadige: 1344858
- Prathiksha: 1224137, 1253274, 1299281, 1342793, 1344713
- Raajit Raj: 1357372, 1365577, 1367750
- Rahul Chaudhary: 1332090
- Rajesh Kathiriya: 1346994, 1347642, 1354513, 1354515, 1359019
- Raoul D’Cunha: 1352576
- Raymond Forbes: 1365994
- Ryan Riley: 1353711
- Saghan: 1337025
- Samuel Vargas: 1325113, 1363473, 1364169, 1364592, 1365067, 1366423, 1366425, 1367570
- Santiago Paez: 1354016, 1355663, 1361697, 1364211, 1364337, 1366081, 1367198, 1367849
- Saurav Sachidanand: 1351986
- Sebastian Pacurar: 1362387
- Sheldon Roddick: 1307481, 1332085
- Stanford Lockhart: 1345119, 1347619, 1349686, 1349691
- Stanley: 1367515
- Stefan Yohansson: 1349520
- Stephen Oliver: 1360586
- Stoyan Dimitrov: 1360548
- Subhdeep Saha: 1344743, 1345773
- Swapnesh Kumar Sahoo: 1302773, 1345007, 1349144, 1351034, 1354331
- Tanay Prabhu Desai: 1354517
- Teng-pao Yu: 1365878, 1367768
- Tina Hsieh UX: 1361681, 1361682, 1361683
- UK92: 1125634, 1370250
- Utkarsh Anand: 1353460
- Varun Iyer: 1363843
- Vera: 1342706
- Verdi: 1354707, 1357668
- Xiaoyin Liu: 1349108, 1350309
- Zachary Herrick: 1335907
- Tomoya ASAI: 1193636, 1351972, 1352320
- suman gupta: 1326374, 1346284
- tfe: 1317190, 1336395, 1354103, 1365887
- yiren wang: 1264206
- Łukasz Kędziorski: 1357578, 1359436
