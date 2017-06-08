Firefox 54 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 54, we are pleased to welcome the 36 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 33 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

ahsan.r.kazmi: 1336282

dwivediaakar: 1334989

ivica.bogosavljevic: 1331352

kevin.kwong.chip: 1335409

seanmaltby: 1317643

Adrien Enault: 1327731, 1333385, 1341278

Andrey Mukamolow: 1331954

Anjul Tyagi: 1336022

Barun Parruck: 1334082, 1334796, 1343196

Chandler: 1332375

Cliff: 1334104

Colomban Wendling: 1308908

D. Richard Hipp: 1340028

Deepa: 1280572, 1334794, 1341036, 1341047, 1341056

Dimitry Andric: 1329520

Dorel Barbu: 1228478

Eduardo Bouças: 1320233, 1337737

Fabien Casters: 1326408

Geoff Brown: 1300017, 1305241, 1317662, 1318696, 1324470, 1333506, 1333836, 1335501, 1335944, 1337523, 1339594, 1340175, 1342963, 1343549

Himanshi Jain: 1289785

Hiroshi Hatake: 675709

James Pearson: 1333720

Jesse Schwartzentruber: 1335411

Julien Cristau: 1336084

Kerem: 1242601

Kevin Gay: 1332644

Leonardo Couto: 1338284

Micah Tigley: 1308268, 1326412, 1337235, 1341498

Michał Górny: 1329798

Nick Fox: 1312687, 1337303, 1343489, 1343545

Noam Schmitt: 1341307, 1342022, 1342032

Svetlana Orlik: 1211726, 1336946, 1340108, 1342551

Ted Campbell: 1273858, 1332333, 1334187, 1334268, 1336216, 1337763, 1342483

Timothy Pan: 1331672

Tony: 1343163

Vineet Reddy: 1339400

flyingrub: 1342394