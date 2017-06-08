Firefox 54 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 54, we are pleased to welcome the 36 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 33 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- ahsan.r.kazmi: 1336282
- dwivediaakar: 1334989
- ivica.bogosavljevic: 1331352
- kevin.kwong.chip: 1335409
- seanmaltby: 1317643
- Adrien Enault: 1327731, 1333385, 1341278
- Andrey Mukamolow: 1331954
- Anjul Tyagi: 1336022
- Barun Parruck: 1334082, 1334796, 1343196
- Chandler: 1332375
- Cliff: 1334104
- Colomban Wendling: 1308908
- D. Richard Hipp: 1340028
- Deepa: 1280572, 1334794, 1341036, 1341047, 1341056
- Dimitry Andric: 1329520
- Dorel Barbu: 1228478
- Eduardo Bouças: 1320233, 1337737
- Fabien Casters: 1326408
- Geoff Brown: 1300017, 1305241, 1317662, 1318696, 1324470, 1333506, 1333836, 1335501, 1335944, 1337523, 1339594, 1340175, 1342963, 1343549
- Himanshi Jain: 1289785
- Hiroshi Hatake: 675709
- James Pearson: 1333720
- Jesse Schwartzentruber: 1335411
- Julien Cristau: 1336084
- Kerem: 1242601
- Kevin Gay: 1332644
- Leonardo Couto: 1338284
- Micah Tigley: 1308268, 1326412, 1337235, 1341498
- Michał Górny: 1329798
- Nick Fox: 1312687, 1337303, 1343489, 1343545
- Noam Schmitt: 1341307, 1342022, 1342032
- Svetlana Orlik: 1211726, 1336946, 1340108, 1342551
- Ted Campbell: 1273858, 1332333, 1334187, 1334268, 1336216, 1337763, 1342483
- Timothy Pan: 1331672
- Tony: 1343163
- Vineet Reddy: 1339400
- flyingrub: 1342394
No responses yet
Post a comment