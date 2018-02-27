Firefox 59 new contributors

With the upcoming release of Firefox 59, we are pleased to welcome the 53 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 49 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- 86ecce74: 930845, 1414020, 1416483, 1416524, 1419596
- aayusht4736: 1421212
- andre: 1428446
- grhegde09: 1325940
- jlogandavison: 1180865
- malikanshul29: 1422244
- manikishanghantasala: 1198481
- ravipaul12321: 1412922
- szefoski22: 1425926
- Adam Langley: 1420760, 1420763
- Aditya Bharti: 1364043, 1401612, 1408429, 1414688, 1424148, 1428885
- Alan Williams: 1393831
- Andrej Gorovoj: 1416875
- Archit Jugran: 1428336
- Ashish Verma: 1429716
- Ashwin Patil: 1410101
- Clément DAVID: 1419495
- Connor Sheehan: 1424386
- Geoffrey Sneddon: 1427114, 1428582
- Huang Li-Pang: 1426634
- Ioana Crisan: 1419390, 1423118, 1423137, 1427701
- Javier Serrano Polo: 1425662
- Jeremy Lempereur: 692386, 1395091, 1413448, 1427484, 1428334
- Jon Kunkee: 1428174
- Lukas Jung: 1370228
- Mai Truong: 1422626
- Marco Segreto: 1419370
- Matthew Gaudet: 1419372, 1420399, 1421685, 1423586
- Matías Zúñiga: 1428110
- Mayur Vashishth: 1411210
- Mike Yusko: 1407763
- Nathaniel Nebel: 1381459
- QuanTakeuchi: 1415855
- Rajdeep Nanua: 1102464
- Rohan Rajpal: 1422035
- Russell: 1419369, 1419405, 1419407
- Ryan Feeley: 1395453
- Ryan Leake: 1278247, 1333254, 1346072, 1409694, 1419761
- Sagar Bharadwaj: 1421491, 1425724
- Samathy Barratt: 1351447
- Sean Prashad: 1421444
- Shuoyi Ma: 1431841
- Steve Pfister: 1374811
- Swapnil P: 785931, 1430603
- Thomas D.: 106327, 1392055
- Tushar Arora: 1402399
- Vedant: 1421051, 1422846
- Vikas Prasad Mahato: 1430739
- Yulia Startsev: 1419326, 1419801, 1423158
- Zhenghong Qian: 1431941, 1431947
- abhinavdv: 788438
- ctlusto: 1417805
- pd4d10: 1427077
- shounak: 1210632
