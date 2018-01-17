Firefox 58 new contributors

With the upcoming release of Firefox 58, we are pleased to welcome the 53 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 49 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- angelsl: 1393116
- hugh.j.wu: 1381747
- jselmanovski1: 1402387
- jthemphill: 1403802
- kikuchi1024r: 1245495, 1415076
- maxime.langlade: 1326003
- migueluseche: 1402390, 1402391
- naskospasko: 1386990
- nikshepsvn: 1407195
- rndmustafa: 1247149, 1403680, 1411339
- schweerian33: 1104647
- valerie: 1415696
- Adam Morris: 1407981, 1408134
- Aleksander Gurin: 1408143
- Alex: 1393788
- Andrew Gaul: 1382049
- Aruna: 1408362
- Benjamin Forehand Jr: 1408066
- Chia-Hung Duan: 1376891
- Chris Cho: 1374827, 1408753
- Dan Epstein: 1402394
- Darren Hobin: 1399948
- Darren M. OConnell: 1402397
- David Krauser: 1351274
- Fernando: 1362957
- Henrik: 1392536
- Ian MacLeod: 1368034, 1389488
- Jason Tarka: 1380755
- Joshua Longhi: 1405246, 1408428
- Kevin Pellet: 1406488
- Koki Takahashi: 1405943
- Leo Khodel: 1357575
- Leonel Jara: 1403502
- Liam Hodgins: 1402318, 1408790
- Luke Crouch: 1409226
- Manish Kumar: 1408108
- Masaya Hayashi: 1282431, 1352429, 1380990
- Maxime Vaillancourt: 1411199
- Michael Williams: 1403682
- Mithilan Sivanesan: 1403956
- Mozilla Localizers (Italian): 1412787
- Nicolas Vigier: 1305396
- Nicole Byer: 1410067
- Peter Major: 1402978, 1405240, 1407675, 1408962, 1409195
- Philip Jenvey: 1401718
- Pradeep Gangwar: 1404130, 1407548
- Robin Miller: 1385233, 1414053
- Rofael Aleezada: 818634, 1310971
- Samuel Thibault: 1170242
- Simon Van Accoleyen: 1406193
- Takafumi Ishigaki: 1339895
- Vedant Chakravadhanula: 1218554, 1350897, 1364349, 1396855, 1401137, 1403852, 1404264
- Wouter Verhelst:wouter: 1357391, 1404421, 1405709
- Øyvind Strømmen: 1407695
