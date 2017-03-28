Mozilla @RightsCon 2017: Come See How We Are Fighting For An Open Internet

We are at RightsCon 2017 in Brussels this week with many of our friends and colleagues globally to discuss how to keep the Internet open, free, and secure. From Wednesday to Friday there are 1,200+ attendees from 95 countries with 500+ organizations, tech companies, universities, startups, and governments attending. There has never been a more important time for all of us to meet to tackle the issues at stake.

Check out the entire list of speakers and sessions here and for a look into the wide variety of topics on which we are speaking please find the details below.

The Opening Ceremonies featuring Mozilla’s Executive Chairwoman, Mitchell Baker, will be livestreamed here along with other sessions in the Palace Ballroom.

Also, keep an eye on the main Mozilla blog on Wednesday for us to reveal who won the Equal Rating Innovation Challenge to spur innovation in bringing the next wave of people online.

If you still can’t get enough RightsCon coverage, some of our global Mozilla community members will be reporting live on our Mozillagram Instagram channel and you can take part and keep up to date on all the conversations around the event using #RightsCon.

Day 1: Wednesday, March 29 (all times are CET)

9:00 – 10:15

Opening Ceremonies

10:30-11:45

All We Need is L…Privacy By Design And By Default

Encryption Fights Around The World

13:15-14:30

Equal Rating Innovation Challenge Winners Announcement

16:00-17:00

Funding For Digital Rights Organizations

Day 2: Thursday, March 30

09:00-10:15

Coding With Conscience: The Role Of Ethics In Programming

10:30-11:45

Modern Rules For All Creators and Users: A Progressive Copyright Framework For Europe

Unfairness by Algorithm: Distilling the Harms of Automated Decision Making

From Ad-Hoc to Prepared: Developing an Anti Online Harassment Infrastructure

12:00-13:15

Connecting the Unconnected: Innovative Ways to Provide Affordable Access to the Internet

16:00-17:00

Corporate Sponsorship of NGOs and Conferences: Ethics and Independence

Day 3: Friday, March 31

09:00-10:15

Privacy for Everyone: Using Libraries to Promote Digital Privacy

Towards a Priva-TISA-tion of Human Rights?

10:30-11:45

Strengthen the Effectiveness and Connectivity Between Corporations’ and Civil Societies’ Transparency Report

Is The Internet Unhealthy? How Do You Measure It?

OTT Services: Leveling the Field for Digital Rights

14:30-15:45

Keeping Up With the GAFAs: Competition Policy and Internet Openness