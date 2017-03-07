Mozilla statement on CIA / WikiLeaks

Today, the organization WikiLeaks published a compendium of information alleged to be documents from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) pertaining to tools and techniques to compromise the security of mobile phones, computers, and internet-connected devices. We released the following statement on these reports:

If the information released in today’s reports are accurate, then it proves the CIA is undermining the security of the internet – and so is Wikileaks. We’ve said before that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and this is true in this example, regarding the disclosure of security vulnerabilities. It appears that neither the CIA nor Wikileaks are living up to that standard – the CIA seems to be stockpiling vulnerabilities, and Wikileaks seems to be using that trove for shock value rather than coordinating disclosure to the affected companies to give them a chance to fix it and protect users.

The government may have legitimate intelligence or law enforcement reasons for delaying disclosure of vulnerabilities (for example, to enable lawful hacking), but these same vulnerabilities can endanger the security of billions of people. These two interests must be balanced, and recent incidents demonstrate just how easily stockpiling vulnerabilities can go awry without proper policies and procedures in place.

Once governments become aware of a security vulnerability, they have a responsibility to consider how and when (not whether) to disclose the vulnerability to the affected company so they can fix the problem and protect users.

We have been advocating for broader, open conversations about disclosure of security vulnerabilities and although today’s disclosures are jarring, we hope this raises awareness of the severity of these issues and the urgency of collaborating on reforms.