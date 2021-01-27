Five issues shaping data, tech and privacy in the African region in 2021

The COVID 19 crisis increased our reliance on technology and accelerated tech disruption and innovation, as we innovated to fight the virus and cushion the impact. Nowhere was this felt more keenly than in the African region, where the number of people with internet access continued to increase and the corresponding risks to their privacy and data protection rose in tandem. On the eve of 2021 Data Privacy Day, we take stock of the key issues that will shape data and privacy in the Africa region in the coming year.

As we move through 2021, the African region will continue to see Big Tech’s unencumbered rise, with vulnerable peoples’ data being used to enhance companies’ innovations, entrench their economic and political power, while impacting the social lives of billions of people. Ahead of Data Privacy Day, we must remember that our work to ensure data protection and data privacy will not be complete until all individuals, no matter where they are located in the world, enjoy the same rights and protections.