Mozilla announces partnership to explore new technology ideas in the Africa Region

Mozilla and AfriLabs – a Pan-African community and connector of African tech hubs with over 255 technology innovation hubs spread across 47 countries – have partnered to convene a series of roundtable discussions with African startups, entrepreneurs, developers and innovators to better understand the tech ecosystem and identify new product ideas – to spur the next generation of open innovation.

This strategic partnership will help develop more relevant, sustainable support for African innovators and entrepreneurs to build scalable resilient products while leveraging honest and candid discussions to identify areas of common interest. There is no shortage of innovators and creative talents across the African continent, diverse stakeholders coming together to form new ecosystems to solve social, economic problems that are unique to the region.

“Mozilla is pleased to be partnering with AfriLabs to learn more about the intersection of African product needs and capacity gaps and to co-create value with local entrepreneurs,” said Alice Munyua, Director of the Africa Innovation Program.

Mozilla is committed to supporting communities of technologists by putting people first while strengthening the knowledge-base. This partnership is part of Mozilla’s efforts to reinvest within the African tech ecosystem and support local innovators with scalable ideas that have the potential to impact across the continent.