Mozilla Mornings: Unpacking the DSA’s risk-based approach

On 25 February, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular event series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.
This installment of Mozilla Mornings will focus on the DSA’s risk-based approach, specifically the draft law’s provisions on risk assessment, risk mitigation, and auditing for very large online platforms. We’ll be looking at what these provisions seek to solve for; how they’re likely to work in practice; and what we can learn from related proposals in other jurisdictions.
Speakers
Carly Kind
Director, Ada Lovelace Institute
Ben Scott
Executive Director, Reset
Owen Bennett
Senior Policy Manager, Mozilla Corporation
Moderated by Brian Maguire
EU journalist and broadcaster
Logistical information
25 February, 2021
11:00-12:00 CET
Zoom Webinar (conferencing details to be provided on morning of event)
Register your attendance here