Firefox Users Can Now Watch Netflix HTML5 Video on Windows

Netflix announced today that their HTML5 video player now supports Firefox on Windows Vista and later using Adobe’s new Primetime CDM (Content Decryption Module). This means Netflix fans can watch their favorite shows on Firefox without installing NPAPI plugins.

As we announced earlier this year, Mozilla has been working with Adobe and Netflix to enable HTML5 video playback. This is an important step on Mozilla’s roadmap to deprecate NPAPI plugins. Adobe’s Primetime CDM runs in Mozilla’s open-source CDM sandbox, providing better user security compared to NPAPI plugins.

In 2016, Mozilla and Adobe plan to bring the Primetime CDM to Firefox on other operating systems.

Netflix Blog Post: HTML5 Video is now supported in Firefox

Adobe Blog Post: Update on HTML5 Premium Video Playback with Adobe Encrypted Media Extensions Support in Firefox