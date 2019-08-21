Mozilla takes action to protect users in Kazakhstan

Today, Mozilla and Google took action to protect the online security and privacy of individuals in Kazakhstan. Together the companies deployed technical solutions within Firefox and Chrome to block the Kazakhstan government’s ability to intercept internet traffic within the country.

The response comes after credible reports that internet service providers in Kazakhstan have required people in the country to download and install a government-issued certificate on all devices and in every browser in order to access the internet. This certificate is not trusted by either of the companies, and once installed, allowed the government to decrypt and read anything a user types or posts, including intercepting their account information and passwords. This targeted people visiting popular sites Facebook, Twitter and Google, among others.

“People around the world trust Firefox to protect them as they navigate the internet, especially when it comes to keeping them safe from attacks like this that undermine their security. We don’t take actions like this lightly, but protecting our users and the integrity of the web is the reason Firefox exists.” — Marshall Erwin, Senior Director of Trust and Security, Mozilla

“We will never tolerate any attempt, by any organization—government or otherwise—to compromise Chrome users’ data. We have implemented protections from this specific issue, and will always take action to secure our users around the world.” — Parisa Tabriz, Senior Engineering Director, Chrome

This is not the first attempt by the Kazakhstan government to intercept the internet traffic of everyone in the country. In 2015, the Kazakhstan government attempted to have a root certificate included in Mozilla’s trusted root store program. After it was discovered that they were intending to use the certificate to intercept user data, Mozilla denied the request. Shortly after, the government forced citizens to manually install its certificate but that attempt failed after organizations took legal action.

Each company will deploy a technical solution unique to its browser. For additional information on those solutions please see the below links.

Mozilla

Google

Russian: Если вы хотите ознакомиться с этим текстом на русском языке, нажмите здесь.

Kazakh: Бұл постыны қазақ тілінде мына жерден оқыңыз.