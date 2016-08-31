Mozilla celebrates BEREC guidelines on Net Neutrality

Statement from Denelle Dixon-Thayer, Chief Legal and Business Officer at Mozilla:

After sorting through over half a million submissions, the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) has emerged with a set of clear and comprehensive guidelines on the implementation of the EU’s Net Neutrality Regulation. Mozilla is thrilled that the EU has cemented a strong standard for net neutrality that will help protect the open internet and have a positive impact on growth, innovation and expression in the EU and around the world.

This victory could not have been achieved without the broad range of organizations and companies that banded together to advocate for strong net neutrality protections. As part of that community it is gratifying to see our efforts –from blog posts to official and unofficial inputs, and to driving public comments to BEREC— pay off.

We must ensure that there is clear, consistent implementation of the Net Neutrality Regulation across Europe. These guidelines are an excellent first step towards that.