U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Suspension of Immigration Executive Order

Statement from Denelle Dixon, Chief Legal and Business Officer at Mozilla:

We are pleased with today’s decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the District Court of Washington’s suspension of the U.S. Executive Order on immigration.

We believe today’s decision is a step in the right direction, but we expect legal proceedings will continue. There is more work to do on this issue, and what we said when we filed this legal brief remains true: The ability for individuals, and the ideas and expertise they carry with them, to travel across borders is central to the creation of the technologies and standards that power the open internet. We will continue to fight for more trust and transparency across organizations and borders to help protect the health of the internet and to nurture the innovation needed to advance the internet.