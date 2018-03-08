Setting the stage for our next chapter

2017 was a great year for Mozilla. From new and revitalized product releases across our expanding portfolio to significant progress in advocating for and advancing the open web with new capabilities and approaches, to ramping up support for our allies in the broader community, to establishing new strategic partnerships with global search providers — we now have a much stronger foundation from which we can grow our impact in the world.

Building on this momentum, we are making two important changes to our leadership team to ensure we’re positioned for even greater impact in the years to come. I’m pleased to announce that Denelle Dixon has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Mark Mayo has been promoted to Chief Product Officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Denelle will be responsible for our overall operating business leading the strategic and operational teams that work across Mozilla to ensure we’re scaling our impact as a robust open source organization. Aligning these groups under Denelle’s leadership will ensure a holistic approach to business growth, development and operating efficiency by integrating the best of commercial and open innovation practices across all that we do.

As Chief Product Officer, Mark will oversee existing and new product development as we deepen and expand our product portfolio. In his new role, Mark will oversee Firefox, Pocket, and our Emerging Markets teams. Having all our product groups in one organization means we can more effectively execute against a single, clear vision and roadmap to ultimately give people more agency in every part of their connected lives.

Our mission is more important and urgent than ever, our goals are ambitious and I’m confident that together we will achieve them.