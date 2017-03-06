Contribution Opportunity: Mobile Redesign Testing

Calling all testers!

On March 9, a new look will be coming to addons.mozilla.org (AMO) for Android. This redesign will feature a cleaner, more user-friendly add-ons store on Android devices and tablets. We would love your help to track down any remaining bugs.

If you have access to an Android phone and a passion for bug-hunting, we encourage you to look at the instructions on this etherpad and the Contributors Guide and start testing. No prior testing experience is required to contribute. Please be sure to record your name and any bugs you worked on using the etherpad. After the release on March 9, we still welcome you to file any bugs you see!

If you have any questions or would like to talk to your fellow bug hunters during redesign testing, join the #amo channel at irc.mozilla.org.

Happy testing!