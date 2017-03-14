Add-ons Update – 2017/03

Here’s the state of the add-ons world this month.

The Road to Firefox 57 explains what developers should look forward to in regards to add-on compatibility for the rest of the year. Please give it a read if you haven’t already.

The Review Queues

In the past month, 1,414 listed add-on submissions were reviewed:

1132 (80%) were reviewed in fewer than 5 days .

(80%) were reviewed in . 31 (2%) were reviewed between 5 and 10 days .

(2%) were reviewed . 251 (18%) were reviewed after more than 10 days.

There are 594 listed add-ons awaiting review.

We met last week to discuss the state of the queues and our plans to reduce waiting times. There are already some changes coming in the next month or so that should help significantly, but we have larger plans that we will share soon that should address this recurring problem permanently.

If you’re an add-on developer and are looking for contribution opportunities, please consider joining us. Add-on reviewers are critical for our success, and can earn cool gear for their work. Visit our wiki page for more information.

Compatibility

The blog post for 53 is up and the bulk validation will be run soon. Firefox 54 is coming up.

Multiprocess Firefox is enabled for some users, and will be deployed for most users very soon. Make sure you’ve tested your add-on and either use WebExtensions or set the multiprocess compatible flag in your add-on manifest.

As always, we recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta and Firefox Developer Edition to make sure that they continue to work correctly. End users can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter to identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.

Recognition

We would like to thank the following people for their recent contributions to the add-ons world:

Piotr Drąg

Niharika Khanna

saintsebastian

Atique Ahmed Ziad

gilbertginsberg

felixgirault

StandB

lavish205

numrut

fitojb

totaki

ingoe

You can read more about their work in our recognition page.