Migrating AdBlock for Firefox to WebExtensions

With the Firefox SDK set to be deprecated, we knew our extension would slowly become unusable, so it made sense to transition to the WebExtension API. The benefit, from our standpoint, was that by using this API our software would be on a similar codebase and have similar features and functionalities to what we do on some of the other browsers we support.

Walk us through the process of how you are making the transition. How was the experience of finding WebExtensions APIs to replace legacy APIs? What are some advantages and limitations?

Last year we ported our Chrome extension to Edge, so when Firefox announced its plans, we had a good idea of what we wanted to do and how to go about it. Also, we were familiar with the WebExtension API from our years working on Chrome, but we knew we needed to educate ourselves on the differences. Fortunately, the Firefox documentation on the difference was very helpful in that education process. These pages, in particular, were helpful:

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/Add-ons/WebExtensions/Comparison_with_the_Add-on_SDK

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/Add-ons/WebExtensions/Chrome_incompatibilities

We did run into a few challenges. Chrome allows us to create an alert message or a confirm message from the background page (e.g., “Are you sure you want do this…”), and Firefox doesn’t allow us to do that. We use that type of messaging in our Chrome extension that we had to find a workaround for, which we were able to do. For us, this impacted our ability to message our users when they were manipulating custom filters within AdBlock, but was not a major issue.

We hope to land Permission capabilities in Firefox 54, and you can read about its implementation progress in the WebExtensions in Firefox 53 blog post.