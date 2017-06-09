Keeping Up with the Add-ons Community

With the add-ons community spread out among multiple projects and several communication platforms, it can feel difficult to stay connected and informed.

To help bridge some of these gaps, here is a quick refresher guide on our most-used communication channels and how you can use them to stay updated about the areas you care about most.

Announcements

Announcements will continue to be posted to the Add-ons Blog and cross-posted to Discourse.

Find Documentation

MDN Web Docs has great resources for creating and publishing extensions and themes.

You can also find documentation and additional information about specific projects on the Add-ons wiki and the WebExtensions wiki.

Get Technical Help

Ask and answer questions about add-on development or addons.mozilla.org (AMO) on the dev-addons mailing list

Get help transitioning your legacy add-on or porting your Chrome extension by emailing the webextensions-support mailing list

Post a question in the Add-ons > Development category on Discourse

Ask for help with themes in the Add-ons > Themes category on Discourse

Find us on irc.mozilla.org in channels #addons, #extdev, or #webextensions

Join a Public Meeting

Please feel welcome to join any or all of the following public meetings:

Add-ons Community Meeting (every other Tuesday at 17:00 UTC)

Join the add-ons community as we discuss current and upcoming happenings in the add-ons world. Agendas will be posted in advance to the Add-ons > Contribute category on Discourse. See the wiki for the next meeting date and call-in information.

Good First Bugs Triage (every other Tuesday at 17:00 UTC)

Come and help triage good first bugs for new contributors! See the wiki for the next meeting date and call-in information.

WebExtensions API Triage (every Tuesday at 17:30 UTC)

Join us to discuss proposals for new WebExtension APIs. Agendas are distributed in advance to the dev-addons mailing list and the Add-ons > Contribute category on Discourse. See the wiki for the next meeting date and call-in information. To request a new API, please read this first.

Be Social With Us

We are on Twitter as @mozamo, @MozWebExt, and @rockyourfirefox.

We post featured add-ons and other interesting news for add-on users to Facebook.

Chat with fellow add-on developers in the Telegram group @addonschat.

Join the conversation on Discourse!

Get Involved

Check out the Contribute wiki for ways you can get involved.