Add-ons Update – 2017/06

Here’s the monthly update of the state of the add-ons world.

The Road to Firefox 57 explains what developers should look forward to in regards to add-on compatibility for the rest of the year. So please give it a read if you haven’t already.

The Review Queues

In the past month, our team reviewed 2,209 listed add-on submissions:

1202 in fewer than 5 days (54%).

in fewer than 5 days (54%). 173 between 5 and 10 days (8%).

between 5 and 10 days (8%). 834 after more than 10 days (38%).

235 listed add-ons are awaiting review.

If you compare these numbers with last month’s, you’ll see a very clear difference, both in reviews done and add-ons still awaiting review. The admin reviewers have been doing an excellent job clearing the queues of add-ons that use the WebExtensions API, which are generally safer and can be reviewed more easily. There’s still work to do so we clear the review backlog, but we’re on track to being in a good place by the end of the month.

However, this doesn’t mean we won’t need volunteer reviewers in the future. If you’re an add-on developer and are looking for contribution opportunities, please consider joining us. Visit our wiki page for more information.

Compatibility Update

We published the blog post for 55 and the bulk validation script will be run in a week or so. The compatibility post for 56 is still a few weeks away.

Make sure you’ve tested your add-ons and either use WebExtensions or set the multiprocess compatible flag in your manifest to ensure they continue working in Firefox. And as always, we recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta.

You may also want to review the post about upcoming changes to the Developer Edition channel. Firefox 55 is the first version that will move directly from Nightly to Beta.

If you’re an add-ons user, you can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter to identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.

Recognition

We would like to thank the following people for their recent contributions to the add-ons world:

Tushar Saini

harikishen

Geoff Lankow

Trishul Goel

Andrew Truong

raajitr

Christophe Villeneuve

zombie

Perry Jiang

vietngoc

You can read more about their work in our recognition page.