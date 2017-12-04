December’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Group Speed Dial
by Juraj
Organize all your favorite websites with visual bookmarks.
“Fast. All other speed dials are resource hungry and slow.”
Featured: Gesturefy
by Robbendebiene, Itch
Enjoy 40+ customizable mouse gestures. Includes multi-language support.
“Very good as an alternative to FireGesture.”
Featured: Tree Style Tab
by Piro
Display your open tabs in a tree style.
“Perfect for opening lots of tabs on a widescreen monitor. All tabs remain readable contrary to the normal tab layout.”
Featured: Multi-Account Containers
by Mozilla
An official Mozilla extension, Multi-Account Containers lets you keep distinct parts of your online life separated into color-coded tabs. Cookies are separated by container, allowing you to use the Web with multiple identities simultaneously.
“This add-on is my daily partner. Now Facebook doesn’t know what I buy ;).”
Featured: User-Agent Switcher
by RayLo
A tool to spoof user-agent strings.
“Easy to use and portable too. Thank you!!”
Featured: Tab Auto Refresh
by Alex
Automatically refresh your tabs on custom time intervals.
“This is the first auto reload/refresh Firefox extension that I’ve found that can be customized for each tab that I have! This is exactly what I wanted and it works fantastic. Highly recommended.”
Featured: Google Translator
by Andy Portman
Access a simple way to translate single words or large, complex phrases.
“Easy to use, amazing pop-up background, a powerful dictionary translator!”
Nominate your favorite add-ons
Featured add-ons are selected by a community board made up of add-on developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.
If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!
