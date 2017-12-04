December’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Group Speed Dial

by Juraj

Organize all your favorite websites with visual bookmarks.

“Fast. All other speed dials are resource hungry and slow.”

by Robbendebiene, Itch

Enjoy 40+ customizable mouse gestures. Includes multi-language support.

“Very good as an alternative to FireGesture.”

by Piro

Display your open tabs in a tree style.

“Perfect for opening lots of tabs on a widescreen monitor. All tabs remain readable contrary to the normal tab layout.”

by Mozilla

An official Mozilla extension, Multi-Account Containers lets you keep distinct parts of your online life separated into color-coded tabs. Cookies are separated by container, allowing you to use the Web with multiple identities simultaneously.

“This add-on is my daily partner. Now Facebook doesn’t know what I buy ;).”

by RayLo

A tool to spoof user-agent strings.

“Easy to use and portable too. Thank you!!”

by Alex

Automatically refresh your tabs on custom time intervals.

“This is the first auto reload/refresh Firefox extension that I’ve found that can be customized for each tab that I have! This is exactly what I wanted and it works fantastic. Highly recommended.”

by Andy Portman

Access a simple way to translate single words or large, complex phrases.

“Easy to use, amazing pop-up background, a powerful dictionary translator!”

