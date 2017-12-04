December’s Featured Extensions

Scott DeVaney

Pick of the Month: Group Speed Dial

by Juraj
Organize all your favorite websites with visual bookmarks.

“Fast. All other speed dials are resource hungry and slow.”

Featured: Gesturefy

by Robbendebiene, Itch
Enjoy 40+ customizable mouse gestures. Includes multi-language support.

“Very good as an alternative to FireGesture.”

Featured: Tree Style Tab

by Piro
Display your open tabs in a tree style.

“Perfect for opening lots of tabs on a widescreen monitor. All tabs remain readable contrary to the normal tab layout.”

Featured: Multi-Account Containers

by Mozilla
An official Mozilla extension, Multi-Account Containers lets you keep distinct parts of your online life separated into color-coded tabs. Cookies are separated by container, allowing you to use the Web with multiple identities simultaneously.

“This add-on is my daily partner. Now Facebook doesn’t know what I buy ;).”

Featured: User-Agent Switcher

by RayLo
A tool to spoof user-agent strings.

“Easy to use and portable too. Thank you!!”

Featured: Tab Auto Refresh

by Alex
Automatically refresh your tabs on custom time intervals.

“This is the first auto reload/refresh Firefox extension that I’ve found that can be customized for each tab that I have! This is exactly what I wanted and it works fantastic. Highly recommended.”

Featured: Google Translator

by Andy Portman
Access a simple way to translate single words or large, complex phrases.

“Easy to use, amazing pop-up background, a powerful dictionary translator!”

Nominate your favorite add-ons

Featured add-ons are selected by a community board made up of add-on developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.

If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!

  1. confused wrote on :

    Featured: Tab Auto Refresh

    by Alex
    A tool to spoof user-agent strings. ????????????????????????

  2. Robert Ab wrote on :

    Firefox 57 and Quantum are definitely big achievements. But at the same time you destroyed a lot of great addons, like SESSION MANAGER / TAB MIX PLUS. I am staying with Firefox 56 (or Waterfox) until you will solve the problem (see below). Firefox is going to loose a lot of advanced users.

    Can you prepare APIs needed by developers of Session Manager / Tab Mix Plus (for its session manager functionality) and other similar extensions (Tab Session Manager, MySessions) to make capable WebExtensions?

    Some of those developers stated clearly that they will prepare WebExtension only after all APIs will be prepared by Mozilla. Here are links with statements
    from Session Manager developer Michael Kraft (Morac):
    http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14754816#p14754816
    http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14754834#p14754834

    The list of needed APIs by those addons:
    http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14762057#p14762057
    http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14772668#p14772668
    http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14777435#p14777435

    Bug reported on Bugzilla@Mozdev
    https://www.mozdev.org/bugs/show_bug.cgi?id=26384

    Also those session manager extensions could cooperate nicely with FF multi-account containers.

  3. zakius wrote on :

    so, you feature gestures extension, but refuse to provide API required to make it actually work? makes sense
    seriously, it is the main reason why moving to 57+ is impossible

