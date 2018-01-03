January’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Search by Image – Reverse Image Search

by Armin Sebastian

Powerful image search tool that’s capable of leveraging multiple engines, such as Google, Bing, Yandex, Baidu, and TinEye.

“I tried several ‘search by image’ add-ons and this one seems to be the best out there with a lot of features.”

by Anthony Lieuallen

Bring back broken links and dead pages from previous internet lives!

“One of my favorite websites took down content from readers and I thought I’d never see those pages again. Three minutes and an add-on later I’m viewing everything as if it was never deleted. Seriously stunned and incredibly happy.”

by Tim Nguyen

Change the colors of Firefox pages with this adaptive interface design feature (akin to Vivaldi-style coloring).

“Definitely brings a bit more life to Firefox.”

Nominate your favorite add-ons

Featured add-ons are selected by a community board made up of add-on developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.

If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!