New Contribution Opportunity: Content Review for addons.mozilla.org

For over a dozen years, extension developers have volunteered their time and skills to review extensions submitted to addons.mozilla.org (AMO). While they primarily focused on ensuring that an extension’s code adhered to Mozilla’s add-on policies, they also moderated the content of the listings themselves, like titles, descriptions, and user reviews.

To help add-on reviewers focus on the technical aspects of extension review and expand contribution opportunities to non-technical volunteers, we are creating a new volunteer program for reviewing listing content.

Add-on content reviewers will be focused on ensuring that extensions listed on AMO comply with Mozilla’s Acceptable Use Policy. Having a team of dedicated content reviewers will help ensure that extensions listed on AMO are not spam do not contain hate speech or obscene materials.

Since no previous development experience is necessary to review listing content, this is a great way to make an impactful, non-technical contribution to AMO. If you have a keen eye for details and want to make sure that users and developers have a great experience on addons.mozilla.org, please take a look at our wiki to learn more about how to become an add-on content reviewer.