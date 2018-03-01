March’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Clippings

by AE Creations

Save frequently entered text for future pasting.

“Very easy to use. This add-on is definitely a keeper.”

by Impactstory

Great for academics or curious minds of any sort, Unpaywall can access nearly 100 million scholarly papers typically hidden behind paywalls.

“Great add-on that helps to empower the exchange of knowledge, which empowers the world! Truly a forward thinking and progressive add-on.”

Nominate your favorite add-ons

Featured add-ons are selected by a community board made up of add-on developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.

If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!