Firefox 53 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 53, we are pleased to welcome the 63 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 58 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- bakkot: 1317375, 1332052
- catdesk: 1313834
- jay.harris: 1318965, 1319159, 1319197
- johannkoenig: 1223692, 1328330, 1328744, 1331498
- oliver.scheiwiller: 1317745
- pass2pawan: 1306538, 1319432, 1319539, 1319541, 1319551, 1319849, 1320126
- s7hoang: 1028200
- tharvik: 1321877
- y.gravrand: 1319989
- zirakertan: 1325473
- Adrian Zatreanu: 1316008, 1321480
- Ajit: 1316511
- Aman Dwivedi: 1320663, 1323685
- Aniruddha Patil: 1322975
- Avikalpa Kundu: 1319368
- Bao Quan: 1326265
- Brian Chen: 1325488
- Conache Cristian: 1315403
- Denis Scott: 1323115
- Dimitrij Mijoski: 1322655
- Dylan Sharhon: 1043423
- Florian Apolloner: 1324929
- Francisco Aguiar: 1330009
- George: 1324656
- George Veneel Dogga: 887876
- HAMMAD AKHTAR: 1289779, 1302765, 1302800, 1302804, 1311810, 1322193, 1323633, 1325429, 1326462
- Hal Gentz: 1234317
- Hamel Joshi: 1316017, 1320317
- Ilya Gordeev: 1247602
- ItielMaN: 1322389
- Iulian Radu: 1322565
- Jalen Adams: 1320154, 1324171, 1326581
- Jared Beach: 430745
- Jing-wei Wu: 1285802, 1325586
- Julien Vehent: 1301956
- Karolien: 944117, 1320829, 1321076, 1329104, 1331528
- Kimberly Pennington: 1319079
- Lars Bergstrom: 1283898
- Louis Chang: 1313295, 1323120
- Matheus Longaray: 1319067
- Mauro Doglio: 1314173
- Mayank: 1329926
- Michael: 1300784
- Ori Avtalion (salty-horse): 424390
- Owais Kazi: 1220316
- Pavan Karthik: 1196395, 1235547, 1305681, 1324571
- Pierre Brochard: 1326311
- Premang: 498976
- Shan: 1316006, 1316012, 1316021, 1320298
- Srivatsav Gunisetty: 1027174
- Steve Jarvis: 1279533, 1319762
- Steven Ellul: 1302767
- Taahir Ahmed: 1294042
- Thomas Charles: 1316975
- Thomas Dräbing: 1251728
- Tom Puttemans: 1052045
- Tom Ritter: 1314784, 1317642
- Tomislav Jurin: 1296189, 1316005, 1316009
- Tyler Maklebust: 1309935
- Vangelis Katsikaros: 1279203
- Vedant Sareen: 1301311, 1323134
- Vlad Zuga: 1294541
- friedger: 1317933
- jbonnafo: 545066, 752823, 1322146
