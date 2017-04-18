Firefox 53 new contributors

Josh Matthews

With the release of Firefox 53, we are pleased to welcome the 63 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 58 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

  1. Mahesh wrote on :

    Thanks to all the developers and firefox for improving this great browser.

