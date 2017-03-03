Firefox 52 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 52, we are pleased to welcome the 50 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 45 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
166291: 1310835
adamtomasv: 1308600, 1312173, 1313565
asppsa: 1304019
cody_tran95: 1301212, 1301214, 1301223
p23keshav: 1314158
patrickkerry.pei: 1264929
psnyde2: 1315438
u579587: 1287622
vinayakagarwal6996: 1304097, 1304167
Aaron: 1304310
Ajay: 1303708, 1304735
Alin Selagea: 1315690
Amal Santhosh: 1303356
Brian Stack: 1275774, 1304180
Chirag: 1296490
Dave House: 1307904
David Malaschonok: 926579
Dhanesh Sabane (UTC+5:30): 1308137
Dzmitry Malyshau: 1322169
Eden Chuang: 1287664
Enes Göktaş: 1302855, 1303227, 1303236
Francesco Pischedda: 1280573, 1285555, 1291687
Fuqiao Xue: 1111599, 1288577
Haard Panchal: 1307771
Heikki Toivonen: 209637
Horatiu Lazu: 1292299
Julia Friesel: 1256932
Kaffeekaethe : 1256887, 1307676, 1308931
Kanika Narang: 1302950
Kirti Singla: 1301627
Laszlo Ersek: 1304962
Leandro Manica: 1306296
Manuel Grießmayr: 1311783
Mark Golbeck: 1091592
Mark Smith: 1308275
Matthew Spencer: 1293704
Max Liu: 1312719
MikeLing: 1287018
Nevin Chen: 1310621
Petr Gazarov: 1300944
Petr Sumbera: 1309157, 1309246, 1315956
Robin Templeton: 1316230
Samriddhi: 1303682
Saurabh Singhal: 1278275
Sourav Garg: 1311343, 1311349
Umesh Panchaksharaiah: 1301629
Vincent Lequertier: 1299723, 1301351, 1304426
Will Wang: 1255977
William CS: 1295000
Yen Chi-Hsuan (UTC+8): 1143421
katecastellano: 1256941
