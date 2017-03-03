Firefox 52 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 52, we are pleased to welcome the 50 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 45 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

  • 166291: 1310835
  • adamtomasv: 1308600, 1312173, 1313565
  • asppsa: 1304019
  • cody_tran95: 1301212, 1301214, 1301223
  • p23keshav: 1314158
  • patrickkerry.pei: 1264929
  • psnyde2: 1315438
  • u579587: 1287622
  • vinayakagarwal6996: 1304097, 1304167
  • Aaron: 1304310
  • Ajay: 1303708, 1304735
  • Alin Selagea: 1315690
  • Amal Santhosh: 1303356
  • Brian Stack: 1275774, 1304180
  • Chirag: 1296490
  • Dave House: 1307904
  • David Malaschonok: 926579
  • Dhanesh Sabane (UTC+5:30): 1308137
  • Dzmitry Malyshau: 1322169
  • Eden Chuang: 1287664
  • Enes Göktaş: 1302855, 1303227, 1303236
  • Francesco Pischedda: 1280573, 1285555, 1291687
  • Fuqiao Xue: 1111599, 1288577
  • Haard Panchal: 1307771
  • Heikki Toivonen: 209637
  • Horatiu Lazu: 1292299
  • Julia Friesel: 1256932
  • Kaffeekaethe : 1256887, 1307676, 1308931
  • Kanika Narang: 1302950
  • Kirti Singla: 1301627
  • Laszlo Ersek: 1304962
  • Leandro Manica: 1306296
  • Manuel Grießmayr: 1311783
  • Mark Golbeck: 1091592
  • Mark Smith: 1308275
  • Matthew Spencer: 1293704
  • Max Liu: 1312719
  • MikeLing: 1287018
  • Nevin Chen: 1310621
  • Petr Gazarov: 1300944
  • Petr Sumbera: 1309157, 1309246, 1315956
  • Robin Templeton: 1316230
  • Samriddhi: 1303682
  • Saurabh Singhal: 1278275
  • Sourav Garg: 1311343, 1311349
  • Umesh Panchaksharaiah: 1301629
  • Vincent Lequertier: 1299723, 1301351, 1304426
  • Will Wang: 1255977
  • William CS: 1295000
  • Yen Chi-Hsuan (UTC+8): 1143421
  • katecastellano: 1256941

