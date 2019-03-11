Firefox 66 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 66, we are pleased to welcome the 39 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 35 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- 3DIndian: 1022039
- adam.kolodko: 1508990
- bitnotri: 1461737
- chengy12: 1518220
- danielleleb12: 1517756
- dhyey35: 1517505
- mathijs: 1514880, 1515354, 1519645
- matthewacha: 1517753
- nickcowles9575: 1517529
- quasicomputational: 1422235
- sharath.savasere: 1516221
- shivambalikondwar: 1468749
- thomasmo: 1474034, 1508225, 1522989
- tobias: 1513917
- sdaswani: 1517607
- Agboola Mukhtar
: 1517442
- Akash Srivastava: 1516536, 1519920
- Akshay Kumar: 1508115, 1522145
- Alex Kong: 1508988
- Artem Polivanchuk: 1521715, 1521716, 1522424
- Garvit Khatri: 1519791
- Irvin Ives Lau: 1495189, 1509634
- Jeremy Lainé: 1517731
- John Lin: 1516089
- Jonas Allmann: 1498238
- Julia McGeoghan: 1508991
- June Wilde: 1415743, 1508782
- Kaio Augusto de Camargo: 1513496
- Kristian Klausen: 1385706
- Muchtar: 1508984
- Ola Gasidlo: 1500353, 1518559, 1520768
- Patricia Lawless: 1517726, 1522722
- Ryan Scherich: 1489095, 1512749
- TomS: 1508724
- Varun: 1519476, 1519480
- Vincent Wong: 1508985
- Volodymyr Klymenko: 1508825
- William G Hatch: 1513405
- mordax: 1508983
- xftroxgpx: 1520418
