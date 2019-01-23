Firefox 65 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 65, we are pleased to welcome the 32 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 27 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

andrewc.goupil: 1511850

chandranvishwaak: 1507574

hereissophie: 1501234

r2hkri: 1501931, 1504522

rishabhjairath: 1494045, 1504523, 1509449

Adam: 1508989

Adam Holm: 1451591, 1493931

Adrian Kaczmarek: 1292878

Barret Rennie: 1457546

Cheng-You Bai UTC+8: 1506454

Dragos Crisan: 1501250

Emily Toop: 1395217, 1485718, 1500560, 1500566

Fabian Henneke: 1509493

Ferenc Nagy: 1508631

Gavin Suntop: 1476458, 1501459

Hrushikesh Bodas: 1509469

Isabel Rios: 1502109, 1502113

James Lee: 1423839, 1507809

Jay Zuo: 1506604

Kristin Taylor: 1502999

Lenka Pelechova: 1499042, 1500018

Marc Fisher: 1483996

Maxiwell Luo: 1506338

Nicklas Boman: 1370224, 1451813

Ola Gasidlo: 1508651

Paul Vitale: 1194010, 1477592

Rehan Dalal: 1504038

Shubham Kumaram: 1509664

Tim B: 1500439

Toby Ward: 1496082

Vincent: 1435469, 1503175

Vineeth Karra: 1499661

Zameer: 1495971