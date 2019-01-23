Firefox 65 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 65, we are pleased to welcome the 32 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 27 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- andrewc.goupil: 1511850
- chandranvishwaak: 1507574
- hereissophie: 1501234
- r2hkri: 1501931, 1504522
- rishabhjairath: 1494045, 1504523, 1509449
- Adam: 1508989
- Adam Holm: 1451591, 1493931
- Adrian Kaczmarek: 1292878
- Barret Rennie: 1457546
- Cheng-You Bai UTC+8: 1506454
- Dragos Crisan: 1501250
- Emily Toop: 1395217, 1485718, 1500560, 1500566
- Fabian Henneke: 1509493
- Ferenc Nagy: 1508631
- Gavin Suntop: 1476458, 1501459
- Hrushikesh Bodas: 1509469
- Isabel Rios: 1502109, 1502113
- James Lee: 1423839, 1507809
- Jay Zuo: 1506604
- Kristin Taylor: 1502999
- Lenka Pelechova: 1499042, 1500018
- Marc Fisher: 1483996
- Maxiwell Luo: 1506338
- Nicklas Boman: 1370224, 1451813
- Ola Gasidlo: 1508651
- Paul Vitale: 1194010, 1477592
- Rehan Dalal: 1504038
- Shubham Kumaram: 1509664
- Tim B: 1500439
- Toby Ward: 1496082
- Vincent: 1435469, 1503175
- Vineeth Karra: 1499661
- Zameer: 1495971
