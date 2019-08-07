Community Management Update

Hello SUMO community,

I have a couple announcements for today. I’d like you all to welcome our two new community managers.

First off Kiki has officially joined the SUMO team as a community manager. Kiki has been filling in with Konstantina and Ruben on our social support activities. We had an opportunity to bring her onto the SUMO team full time starting last week. She will be transitioning out of her responsibilities at the Community Development Team and will be continuing her work on the social program as well as managing SUMO days going forward.

In addition, we have hired a new SUMO community manager to join the team. Please welcome Giulia Guizzardi to the SUMO team.

You can find her on the forums as gguizzardi. Below is a short introduction:

Hey everyone, my name is Giulia Guizzardi, and I will be working as a Support Community Manager for Mozilla.

I am currently based in Berlin, but I was born and raised in the north-east of Italy. I studied Digital Communication in Italy and Finland, and worked for half a year in Poland.

My greatest passion is music, I love participating in festivals and concerts along with collecting records and listening to new releases all day long. Other than that, I am often online, playing video games (Firewatch at the moment) or scrolling Youtube/Reddit.

I am really excited for this opportunity and happy to work alongside the community!

Now that we have two new community managers we will work with Konstantina and Ruben to transition their work to Kiki and Giulia. We’re also kicking off work to create a community strategy which we will be seeking feedback for soon. In the meantime, please help me welcome Kiki and Giulia to the team.