Introducing Bryce and Brady

Hello SUMO Community,

I’m thrilled to share this update with you today. Bryce and Brady have joined us last week and will be able to help out on Support for some of the new efforts Mozilla are working on towards creating a connected and integrated Firefox experience.

They are going to be involved with new products, but also they won’t forget to put extra effort in providing support on forums and as well as serving as an escalation point for hard to solve issues.

Here is a short introduction to Brady and Bryce:

Hi! My name is Brady, and I am one of the new members of the SUMO team. I am originally from Boise, Idaho and am currently going to school for a Computer Science degree at Boise State. In my free time, I’m normally playing video games, writing, drawing, or enjoying the Sawtooths. I will be providing support for Mozilla products and for the SUMO team. Hello! My name is Bryce, I was born and raised in San Diego and I reside in Boise, Idaho. Growing up I spent a good portion of my life trying to be the best sponger(boogie boarder) and longboarder in North County San Diego. While out in the ocean I had all sorts of run-ins with sea creatures; but nothing to scary. I am also an IN-N-Out fan, as you may find me sporting their merchandise with boardshorts and the such. I am truly excited to be part of this amazing group of fun loving folks and I am looking forward to getting to know everyone.

Please welcome them warmly!