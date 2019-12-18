Introducing Joel Johnson / JR (Rina’s Maternity cover)

Hello everyone,

Please say hi to Joel Johnson who’s going to cover Rina Tambo Jensen while she’s away for her parental leave for the next 6 months. JR has an extensive background in starting and setting up support teams across different companies. We’re so excited to have him on our team.

Here is a short introduction from JR:

Hello Everyone! My Name is JoelRodney Johnson and I go by JR. I am from Dallas, Texas and have lived most of my life there. I spent several years in San Fransisco where I got started in Support and started a career in Tech. My guilty pleasure is reading Sci-Fi/Fantasy novels and if you were to take a look at my audible account you might be surprised at the amount of books I have in my library. I am so happy to be joining the Mozilla team as the Product Support Manager overseeing customer service for Mozilla products. I look forward to an exciting future here in Support.

Please join us to welcome him!