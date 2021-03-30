Intoducing Daryl Alexsy

Hey everybody,

Please join us to welcome Daryl Alexsy to he Customer Experience team! Daryl is a Senior User Experience Designer who will be helping SUMO as well as the MDN team. Please, say hi to Daryl!

Here’s a short introduction from her:

Hi everyone! I’m Daryl, and I’ll be joining the SUMO team as a UX designer. I am looking forward to working together with you all to create a better experience for both readers and contributors of the platform, so please don’t hesitate to reach out with any observations or suggestions for how we can make that happen.

Welcome Daryl!