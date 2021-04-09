What’s up with SUMO – Q1 2021

Hey SUMO folks,
Starting from this month, we’d like to reenact our old tradition to have the summary of what’s happening in our SUMO nation. But instead of weekly like the old days, we’re going to have a monthly updates. This post will be an exception though, as we’d like to recap the entire Q1 of 2021.
So, let’s get to it!
Welcome on board!
- Welcome to bingchuanjuzi (rebug). Thank you for your contribution to 62 zh-CN articles despite just getting started in Oct 2020.
- Hello and welcome Vinay to the Gujarati localization group. Thanks for picking up the work in a locale that has been inactive for awhile.
- Welcome back to JCPlus. Thank you for stewarding the Norsk (No) locale.
- Welcome brisu and Manu! Thank you for helping us with Firefox for iOS questions.
- Welcome to Kaio Duarte to the Social Support program!
- Devin and Matt C for their comeback to Social Support program (Devin has helped us with Buffer Reply and Matt was part of Army of Awesome program in the past).
Last but not least, let’s join us to welcome to Fabi and Daryl to the SUMO team. Fabi is the new Technical Writer (although, I should note that she will be helping us with Spanish localization as well) and Daryl is joining us as a Senior User Experience Designer. Welcome both!
Community news
- Play Store Support is transitioning to Conversocial. Please read the full announcement in our blog if you haven’t.
- Are you following news about Firefox? If yes is your answer, then I have good news for you. You can now subscribe to Firefox Daily Digest to get updates about what people are talking about Firefox and other Mozilla products on social media like Reddit and Twitter.
- Another good news from the Twitter-land. Finally, we regain our access to @SUMO_mozilla Twitter account (if you want to learn the backstory, go watch our community call in March). Also, go follow the account if you haven’t because we’re going to use it to share more community updates moving forward.
- Check out the following release notes from Kitsune in the past quarter:
Community call
- Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in January, February, and March.
- Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can address them during the meeting.
Community stats
KB
KB Page views
|Month
|Page views
|Vs previous month
|January 2020
|12,860,141
|+3.72%
|February 2020
|11,749,283
|-9.16%
|March 2020
|12,143,366
|+3.2%
Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:
KB Localization
Top 10 locale based on total page views
|Locale
|Jan 2020
|Feb 2020
|Mar 2020
|Localization progress (per 6 Apr)
|de
|11.69%
|11.3%
|10.4%
|98%
|fr
|7.33%
|7.23%
|6.82%
|90%
|es
|5.98%
|6.48%
|6.4%
|47%
|zh-CN
|4.7%
|4.14%
|5.94%
|97%
|ru
|4.56%
|4.82%
|4.41%
|99%
|pt-BR
|4.56%
|5.41%
|5.8%
|72%
|ja
|3.64%
|3.61%
|3.68%
|57%
|pl
|2.56%
|2.54%
|2.44%
|83%
|it
|2.5%
|2.44%
|2.45%
|95%
|nl
|1.03%
|0.99%
|0.98%
|98%
Top 5 localization contributor in the last 90 days:
Forum Support
Forum stats
|Month
|Total questions
|Answer rate within 72 hrs
|Solved rate within 72 hrs
|Forum helpfulness
|Jan 2020
|3936
|68.50%
|15.52%
|70.21%
|Feb 2020
|3582
|65.33%
|14.38%
|77.50%
|Mar 2020
|3639
|66.34%
|14.70%
|81.82%
Top 5 forum contributor in the last 90 days:
Social Support
|Channel
|Jan 2020
|Feb 2020
|Mar 2020
|Total conv
|Conv handled
|Total conv
|Conv handled
|Total conv
|Conv handled
|@firefox
|3,675
|668
|3,403
|136
|2,998
|496
|@FirefoxSupport
|274
|239
|188
|55
|290
|206
Top 5 contributors in Q1 2021
- Md Monirul Alom
- Andrew Truong
- Matt C
- Devin E
- Christophe Villeneuve
Play Store Support
We don’t have enough data for the Play Store Support yet. However, you can check out the overall Respond Tool metrics here.
Product updates
Firefox desktop
- Firefox updates in a nutshell: Firefox 85, 86, and 87.
- Learn more about Firefox 85, Firefox 86, and Firefox 87 in our SUMO Sprint wiki.
- Learn more about Flash End of Life.
- Total cookie protection and multiple PiP were introduced in Firefox 86.
- We also modernized the print UI in Firefox 86.
- Learn more about Smarblock feature that was released in Firefox 87.
- Proton is coming soon. Foxfooding info coming up in Apr 12, 2021.
Firefox mobile
- What’s new in Firefox for Android
- Additional messaging to set Firefox as a default app were added in Firefox for iOS 32.
- There’s also additional widget for iOS as well as improvement on bookmarking that were introduced in V32.
Other products / Experiments
- VPN MacOS and Linux Release.
- VPN Feature Updates Release.
- Firefox Accounts Settings Updates.
- Mozilla ION → Rally name change
- Add-ons project – restoring search engine defaults.
- Sunset of Amazon Fire TV.
Shout-outs!
- Paul W, Christophe V, Andrew Truong, Danny Colin, and Ankit Kumar for their help during Play Store Support transition.
- Thank you for Munirol Alom for his stellar contributions to the Social Support program. He was part of the Social Support Bootcamp cohort that we experimented last year. Shout out to Noah as well for being his mentor at that time.
- Thanks to everyone who helped to test and give feedback for the Search Improvement project.
If you know anyone that we should feature here, please contact Kiki and we’ll make sure to add them in our next edition.
No comments yet
Comments are closed, but trackbacks are open.