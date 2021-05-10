What’s up with SUMO – May 2021

Hey SUMO folks,

The second quarter of 2021 is underway and we can’t be more excited about lots of stuff that we’ve been working on in this quarter.

Let’s find out more about them!

Welcome on board!

Welcome back dbben! Thanks for actively contributing back in the forum.

Community news

Another reminder to check out Firefox Daily Digest to get daily updates about Firefox. Go check it out and subscribe if you haven’t already.

Advanced Search page is gone from SUMO as per May 4, 2021. The team is currently working to add syntax functionality that will be added to the simple search field. The plan is to have similar functionality to what we have in the advanced search but with minimal UI. Follow our discussion about this in the contributor forum here.

Firefox 89 is coming soon. We’ve been working on the tagging plan across channels for the upcoming proton launch next month. The idea is that, we want to collect those feedbacks and report to the product team regularly before and after the release. Here’s what we’re going to do for each channel: Forum: If you’ve seen any questions related to proton changes, please tag the question with MR1. Twitter: Conversocial let us automatically tag conversations with specific keywords related to proton. If you’ve seen other conversations that haven’t been tagged, please add “MR1” tag manually. Reddit: Include proton in your post and tag the thread with “Proton” (related thread). We’ll capture top 10 conversations to the product team on a weekly basis.

Check out the following release notes from Kitsune for the past month: Kitsune release notes 2021-04-21 Kitsune release notes 2021-04-27 Kitsune release notes 2021-05-04



Community call

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in April. We talked about various updates including the upcoming proton release in Firefox 89.

Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can address them during the meeting.

Community stats

KB

KB Page views

Month Page views Vs previous month April 2020 8,739,284 -28.03%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locale based on total page views

Locale Apr 2020 page views Localization progress (per 6 May) de 10.09% 99% es 6.80% 45% zh-CN 6.58% 100% fr 6.52% 88% pt-BR 6.14% 68% ja 4.37% 57% ru 3.87% 99% it 2.48% 98% pl 2.31% 85% id 0.96% 2%

Top 5 localization contributor in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Apr 2020 3379 71.26% 14.86 71.43%

Top 5 forum contributor in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Apr 2020 Total conv Conv handled @firefox 4,064 287 @FirefoxSupport 303 123

Top 5 contributors in April 2021

Christophe Villeneuve Md Monirul Alom Devin E Andrew Truong Alex Mayorga

Play Store Support

We don’t have enough data for the Play Store Support yet. However, you can check out the overall Respond Tool metrics here.

Product updates

Firefox desktop

FX 89 release – June 1st

MR1/Proton Firefox Beta 8(88.0b8) will have final if not near final changes implemented for proton

Phase 2 of Total Cookie protection – Dynamic First Party Isolation, or dFPI, feature enabled for Private Browsing Mode Users

Shimming Category 2 – Automatic exceptions UI indicator

Personalizing New Tab – Customize your new tab experience

Firefox mobile

Fenix (Fx 89) – June 1st Optimized toolbar menus Top Site visual improvements Sync tabs → tabs tray

iOS V34 Refresh of tabs view Adding synced tabs to tabs trey Removed tabs search bar Tabs Trey refresh Nimbus experimentation platform integrated



Other products / Experiments

Mozilla VPN V2.3 – may 28 Windows – split tunneling IPv6 Captive portal detection

Firefox for Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show sunset

Shout-outs!

Thank you Mamoon for taking up VPN questions on the forum!

Thank you Yoasif for helping us with Proton flair on Reddit!

Congrats dbben for making into the top contributor list for the forum.

If you know anyone that we should feature here, please contact Kiki and we’ll make sure to add them in our next edition.

Useful links: