What’s up with SUMO – April 2022

April is a transition month, with the season starting to change from winter to spring, and a new quarter is beginning to unfold. A lot to plan, but it also means a lot of things to be excited about. With that spirit, let’s see what the Mozilla Support community has been up to these days:

Welcome note and shout-outs

Hello to davidsk, donthavecow, elison, jeyson1099, and Infinity. Welcome to the world of the Mozilla Support forum.

Welcome to denisgon, CBates1995, gabriele, trsn4649, apokvietyte, iiveta, myusei, babekasadli, and ​​jinheetrans and thank you for your contribution to KB localization to various locales. And also, welcome back to cesperanc. We are grateful for your help with PT-pt localization.

Thanks also to jmaustin, qxyz123, denisgon, BenyaminL, lolrepeatlol for their contribution to our Knowledge Base. Appreciate your contribution!

Shout-outs to anybody for their participation on the Desktop release discussion thread. We’ve been getting more and more engagement during the on-train release and it’s been a great help for us to report back to the product team.

Welcome back also to Noah! It’s good to see you back around here.

Community news

The result of the Mozilla Support Contributor Survey 2022 is out. You can check the summary and recommendations from this deck.

The TCP/ETP project has been running so well. The KB changes are on the way, and we finished the forum segmentation and found 2 TCP-related bugs. The final report of the project is underway.

We’re one version away from Firefox 100. Check out what to expect in Firefox 100!

For those of you who experience problems with media upload in SUMO, check out this contributor thread to learn more about the issue.

Mozilla Connect was officially soft-launched recently. Check out the Connect Campaign and learn more about how to get involved!

The buddy forum is now archived and replaced with the contributor introduction forum. However, due to a permission issue, we’re hiding the new introduction forum at the moment until we figure out the problem.

Previously, I mentioned that we’re hoping to finish the onboarding project implementation by the end of Q1. But we should expect a delay for this project as our platform team is stretched tight at the moment.

Catch up

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in February and March–s! Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can answer them during the meeting.

If you’re an NDA’ed contributor, you can watch the recording of the Customer Experience weekly scrum meeting from AirMozilla to catch up with the latest product updates.

Check out SUMO Engineering Board to see what the platform team is currently doing.

Community stats

KB

KB pageviews (*)

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Month Page views Vs previous month Feb 2022 6,772,577 -14.56% Mar 2022 7,501,867 10.77%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locales based on total page views

Locale Feb 2022 pageviews (*) Mar 2022 pageviews (*) Localization progress (per Apr, 11)(**) de 9.56% 8.74% 97% fr 6.83% 6.84% 89% es 6.79% 6.56% 32% zh-CN 5.65% 7.28% 100% ru 4.30% 6.12% 86% pt-BR 3.91% 4.61% 56% ja 3.81% 3.82% 52% It 2.64% 2.45% 99% pl 2.51% 2.28% 87% zh-TW 1.42% 1.19% 4%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Total incoming conv Conv interacted Resolution rate Feb 2022 229 217 64.09% Mar 2022 360 347 66.14%

Top 5 Social Support contributors in the past 2 months:

Bithiah K Christophe Villeneuve Kaio Duarte Tim Maks Felipe Koji

Play Store Support

Channel Feb 2022 Mar 2022 Total priority review Total priority review replied Total reviews replied Total priority review Total priority review replied Total reviews replied Firefox for Android 1464 58 92 1387 346 411 Firefox Focus for Android 45 11 54 142 11 94 Firefox Klar Android 0 0 0 2 0 2

Top 3 Play Store contributors in the past 2 months:

Paul Wright Tim Maks Selim Şumlu

Product updates

Firefox desktop

V99 landed on Apr 5, 2022 Enable CC autofill UK, FR, DE

V100 is set for May 3, 2022 Picture in Picture Quality Foundations Privacy Segmentation (promoting Fx Focus)



Firefox mobile

Mobile V99 landed on Apr 5, 2022 Fx Android Clear site specific data Bug Fixes Intermittent “Display already acquired” crash after GeckoSession was released from GeckoView Pocket home screen performance improved Fx iOS V99 Inactive tabs (experiment) Bug Fixes Deleted website data items not immediately cleared ‘Pasted from app’ banner is repeatedly delayed when dismissing Settings menu Cannot properly correct a typo in the middle of search word/phrase Fx Focus V99 Bug fixes only – Android No updates – iOS



Mobile V100 set to land on May 3, 2022

Firefox Android V100 (unconfirmed) Wallpaper foundations Task Continuity New Tab Banner – messaging framework Clutter-Free History



Firefox iOS V100 (unconfirmed) Clutter Free History



Firefox Focus V100 (unconfirmed) Unknown



Other products / Experiments

Pocket Android (End of April) [Unconfirmed] Sponsored content

[Unconfirmed]

Relay Premium V22.03 staggered release cadence Sign in with Alias Icon (April 27th) Sign back in with Alias Icon (April 27th) Promotional email blocker to free users (April 21st) Non-Premium Waitlist (April 21st) Replies count surfaced to users (unknown) History section of News (unknown)



Mozilla VPN V2.8 (April 18) Mobile onboarding/authentication flow improvements Connection speed Tunnel VPN through Port 53/DNS



