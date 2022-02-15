Introducing Cindi Jordan

Hey everybody,

Please join me to welcome Cindi Jordan into our Customer Experience team as a Sr. Customer Experience Program Manager.

Here’s a short introduction from Cindi:

Hi there, I’m Cindi Jordan joining Mozilla as a Sr. Customer Experience Program Manager. I will be working closely with the team to find process efficiencies, document team strategy, and proactively identify ways we all can work together more effectively. I am a huge advocate for the user experience and it’s vast amount of support channels within the community, through content and in product. I’m looking forward to learning much more about the organization and all of you, using my experience managing a social support team and in content/strategy management to help how I can.