What’s up with SUMO – February 2022

We decided to skip January’s update since we’ve published December’s data along with the 2021 retrospection. January was also packed with planning and many incidents that makes it such a packed month. But today, we’re finally here to give you another round of updates so, let’s dive into it!

Welcome note and shout-outs

Welcome to wesrey93, jmaustin, zianshi17, disil07, AllInOne1234, Helping@Firefox++ to our support forum.

Thank you everybody for the great help during several incidents in January.

Kudos to Paul for sharing about SUMO at FOSDEM 2022.

Community news

If you’re an NDA contributor, you should now be able to watch the weekly support release scrum recording from Air Mozilla. The support release scrum meeting is where the Customer Experience team doing weekly catch up on product releases. Make sure to use your NDA-ed email to log in to Air Mozilla. You can also subscribe to the folder to get notifications whenever a new recording comes up.

I spoke about this briefly at the community call in January. For those of you, who’s been missing the old contributor dashboard, you should now be pleased because we now have the P2P dashboard open for public. This dashboard was originally created by JR to report on product support metrics. We think that the data points are pretty similar to the old contributor dashboard, so we decided to make it public for contributors to play with. Just note that the data source may not necessarily be updated if you choose a recent time frame, since somebody has to pull the data manually.

The implementation of the onboarding project is underway this quarter. We hope to be able to finish it before the end of March, so please stay tuned!

Are you a Knowledge Base contributor? Please make sure to fill out this survey before Feb 11, 2022 .

Check out the following release notes from Kitsune this month: No Kitsune release notes for this month. Check out SUMO Engineering Board instead to see what the team is currently doing.



Community call

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in January!

Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can address them during the meeting.

Community stats

KB

KB pageviews (*)

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Month Page views Vs previous month Jan 2022 7,926,477 -3.83%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locale based on total page views

Locale Jan 2022 pageviews (*) Localization progress (per Feb, 9)(**) de 10.22% 98% fr 7.19% 91% zh-CN 5.62% 100% es 5.58% 35% ru 5.70% 84% ja 4.36% 52% pt-BR 3.93% 59% pl 3.62% 88% It 2.61% 100% zh-TW 2.35% 5%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Jan 2022 3175 72.13% 15.02% 81.82%

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Jan 2022 Total conv Conv interacted @firefox 2967 341 @FirefoxSupport 386 270

Top 5 contributors in January 2022

Bithiah Koshy Christophe Villeneuve Tim Maks van den Broek Kaio Duarte Costa Felipe Koji

Play Store Support

Channel Jan 2022 Total priority review Total priority review replied Total review replied Firefox for Android 1440 29 96 Firefox Focus for Android 66 15 51

Top 5 contributors in January 2022

Tim Maks van den Broek Selim Şumlu Matt Cianfarani Paul Wright Christian Noriega

Product updates

Firefox desktop

Version 97 went live Feb 8th List of changes Notable Issues thus far https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1752466 https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1753401 Version 97 discussion thread

Version 98 schedule to go live Mar 8th Potential updates CC autofill enabled for UK, France, and Germany Removing about:ion page from Firefox Moving from repacks to langpacks Storage access api improvements



Firefox mobile

Other products / Experiments

Mozilla VPN V2.7 went live Feb 1 List of changes Multi-hop on mobile Client update from ‘about us’ section Localization of Multi account containers

Mozilla VPN V2.8 expected to land Mar 30 Potential updates Connection speed reliability and screen redesign In app authentication and FxA creation updates

Premium Relay V22.01 went live Feb 1 List of Changes Custom Subdomain Education (register domain) Create alias through Relay icon/sign in with Relay icon Add-on panel redesign

Premium Relay V22.02 expected to land Mar 1 Potential updates Critical emails Google Chrome add-on for Relay More custom subdomain education (Sub-domains, add-on, tool tips)

Pocket Migrating to Firefox Accounts The Pocket team has started migrating users from their native account management system over to Firefox accounts.

TCP Breakage Updates Experiment to improve how we identify and capture site breakage related issues and provide them back to the Anti-tracking engineering team Hoping this experiment will help to formalize a new process to include the community with similar projects in the future.

Major Release There will be at least 1 major release for Desktop along with 1 Major release for mobile in H1, 2022. SUMO team will follow up with community support opportunities for these big releases.



