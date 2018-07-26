3 responses

  custom.firefox.lady wrote on :

    Is the Developer Comments section going to be ported over, or should I move those into “About this Extension”?

  Andreas wrote on :

    Mitigation against spam? Kinda ironic, considering there is MUCH more spam in add-on reviews since you allowed anonymous comments. The review section is unusable.

  Juraj M wrote on :

    It looks amazing!

    However why are there my replies to the reviews in the section “My reviews”???
    https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/user/FastAddons/

