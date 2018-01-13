The Big SUMO Report: 2017

Hey there, SUMO Nation!

We are happy to see you reading these words at the beginning of 2018 – and curious to see what it brings… But before we dive deep into the intriguing future, let’s take a look back at 2017. It has been a year full of changes big and small, but we were all in it together and we could not have reached the end of the year as a team without you. There is quite a lot to talk about, so let’s get rolling with the numbers and details!

SUMO 2017 – the major facts

SUMO 2017 in numbers – the highlights

Just like the year before, our activity and its results could be analysed from many perspectives, with dozens of data sources. Putting everything together, especially given our platform changes in 2018, is quite impossible – and the numbers have been affected by interruptions in tracking, as expected.

Capturing the potential, reach, and power of SUMO as a source of knowledge and help and as an example of community collaboration is something we definitely want to improve upon in 2018.

No amount of simple digits can tell the complete story of our joint voyage, but let’s try with the ones below.

General site stats

Number of total page views: 855,406,690 vs 806,225,837 (2016) – over 49 million more!



vs Number of users with at least one recorded session (= visit to the site): 296,322,215 vs 259,584,893 (2016) – over 36 million more!



vs Number of sessions (= periods of active user engagement on the site): 513,443,121 vs 446,537,566 (2016) – over 66 million more!



vs Percentage of people returning to the site: 44.1% vs 45% (2016)



vs Average time spent on site per session: 01:26 vs 01:39 (2016)



vs Average number of pages visited per session: 1.67 vs 1.81 (2016)



vs Percentage of single page visits: 39.7% vs 25% (2016)



vs 89.65% of users saw the website on desktop or laptop computers (90.9% in 2016) . The remaining 10.35% visited us from a mobile device (9.1% in 2016) .

of users saw the website on desktop or laptop computers . The remaining visited us from a mobile device . Percentage of people who visited SUMO using Firefox: 85% vs 84% (2016)



vs Percentage of people who visited SUMO using Chrome: 5.8% / Safari: 5.8% / Internet Explorer: 1.6% vs Chrome: 7% / Safari: 4% / Internet Explorer: 3% (2016)

/ Safari: / Internet Explorer: vs Chrome: / Safari: / Internet Explorer: Number of people who contributed for the first time: 1,174 vs 1,153 (2016)

Language & Knowledge Base stats

Top visitor 10 languages (by percentage of sessions): English (no change) German (no change) Spanish (from 4th in 2016) French (from 3rd) Russian (from 6th) Japanese (from 5th) Portuguese (Brazil) (no change) Chinese (simplified) (from 10th) Polish (from 8th) Italian (from 9th)

Top 10 visitor countries (by percentage of sessions): United States Germany Japan France Brazil Russia India United Kingdom Poland Indonesia



(No change for the top 10 visitor countries from last year)

Number of all submitted article revisions in 2017 (important note: the numbers include only data from Kitsune – we do not have data from Lithium): for English only: 1,588 (over 4 a day on average)

for the top 20 locales: 12,087 (over 33 a day on average) for all locales: 16,707 (over 45 a day on average)

Here’s an alphabetical list of the most active contributors to the Knowledge Base across all 12 months of 2017. If your username is below, you have gone above and beyond in making Mozilla and SUMO useful to users around the world – we can’t thank you enough for your participation!

albertdecastro

AliceWyman

Anticisco

Artist

avelper

Banban

Bogdancev

buluma_michael

bychek.ru

caitmuenster

cecilebertin

Channy

cloney1301

cynthiapereira

Daniel2099

dibery

dskmori

dwchiang

f1m15

FabioBeneditto

Goofy_BZ

Goudron

graba

haard37

harrierr

Hezorg

irahal

J2m06

JCPlus

jhonymoz

JimSp472

Joergen

Jotunheim

jsavage

kaneren

kazem82

kelimutu

KimLudvigsen

kkemenczy

Klofutar

kusavica

mansil

manxmensch

marcel11

marcelo.ghelman

marsf

maxcoder

merikes

meskobalazs

michro

Mikk

milupo

MozGianluc

Mozinet

naddo

OmTi

ouesten

petercpg

philipp

pierreneter

Pokno_Royal

pollti

rmcguigan

rtanglao

seulgi

slxxx

SonicSusi

soucet

T.Ukegawa

thiagopolicena

Tonnes

TyDraniu

underpass

Unghost

upwinxp

–V–

vesper

wxie2016

zerdo

zilmar

zint

(For more general data please check this document)

Support Forum



Adelaa

aeons0000

Airmail

alan_r

alex_mayorga

AliceWyman

Ansamb

arejfour

Avengement

Beerbaron23

BelFox

brookej

bygabyga

CarolSaile

cezart44

Chaosrider

christ1

cor-el

databaseben

ddtudoran

dehe25

DRulz

Enigma-2U

Estevaomd

FabioBeneditto

feer56

ffw62

FireFoxFan1

Fizix

fredmcd-hotmail

gnospen

Happy112

herbert-wagner

Hv60T

iampowerslave

jagan605

jam70

James

jayelbe

jbacinti

JeremyRossJunior

John99

johnoo

Jonathan1

jorgk

jscher2000

kbrosnan

Lanselot

LasseL

linuxmodder

MagicFab

MaikelSantos

MajorMike

MarjaE

MattAuSupport

mattcamp

maxcoder

meskobalazs

Mikk

Mkll

moses

Noah_SUMO

oeekker

OmTi

ouesten

pcp04

philipp

phubert28

Pkshadow

poljos-moz

RevertSearch

Richardinengland

rmcguigan

rtanglao

safemanusa

Scribe_uk

Seburo

sfhowes

Slowpoke47

sludge7051-x

smorele

stellawrites

SueWitch

the-edmeister

Toad-Hall

Tolkien

tomatoshadow2

Tonnes

TyDraniu

Tylerdowner

user1121639

vesper

waynec444

wsmwk

Zachary_

Zenos

zilmar

Social Support



The Social Support kept going strong thanks to 20 core contributors and around 40 casual helpers.

We are still using Reply as the main tool and have added 4 new languages this year – we now support in Czech, Turkish, French, German, English, Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, Bengali, and Nepali.

We are still looking for more help in German, French, Spanish, Italian and Japanese – so there’s a lot of opportunity to have your name listed below ;-)

Quantum was the highest participation we had in social all year, thank you everyone!

The Army of Awesome is still being sunsetted… We are just waiting for a few more pieces to fall into place.

Whew, now it’s finally time to meet the social superheroes! Each and every one of the great folks listed below is out there, making sure that no cry for help goes unanswered. Take a look here and also below:

3DIndian

74274265j

Aashish0506

Abbackar Diomande

adamclouder

Aditya113

Alex Mayorga

AlexOrdun

amitroy2779

Andrei Petcu

andresdeapia

Andrew Truong _feer56_

arunsathiya

ascasoft

asynchronous_javascriptor

awasthi_nayan

beffsstories

Benny Chandra

bilgicib98

canusupportme

Cynthia Pereira

Daniela Albarrán

danilovbarbosa

DGuarch

Dynisha Faust

emAditya_

Emailemail01

emeka_nwaoma

ethicaladitya

Fabio Beneditto

FxHelp

Gebruiker00

GuardianMajor

HarshSh05339652

herbertmoreno18

iamjayakumars

iamsooryanb

IvnRuvalcaba7

jdc20181

Jhonatas Rodrigues

joaoesteves10RS

jon20120

Josh Riley

João Paulo Polles

JPaulLucien

KL_Kunai

KonstantinMetz

Kumaresan C S

L3i1_

MajorMike

Michal Stanke

MikeMozmicky

MukeshPathak

Nayan_Awasthi

Nildëala Dorffer

Noah Y

otherCelo

ouesten

packetguardian

pavangudiwda

PavanKiran27

ptirth421

RafsanHashemi

Robert Sayles

Ronuad

ronuad

rtsayles

ryanolsonx

shaun6342

smorele

smorele

Sr3lliot

st3109ar

Stefan Costen

sumaiya_tasnim9

Swarnava Sengupta

syam

Valentin Angeli

ViniciusLifem11

Wim B

wizofe

Wolter_Miller

Zach Kingston

Zilmar de Souza Junior

SUMO 2017 in your words



We’ve shared our notes and insights from the last year with you… Now it’s time to hear from you! Please use the comment section to share your best and not so good SUMO (or Mozilla) moments from the last calendar year.

We look forward to hearing from you – both now and later in 2018!