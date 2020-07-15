Introducing Mozilla VPN

Hi everyone,

You might remember that we first introduced the Firefox Private Network (FPN) back then in December 2019. At that time, we had two types of offerings available only in the U.S: FPN Browser Level Protection (by using an extension) and FPN Device Protection (which is available for Windows 10, iOS, and Android).

Today will mark another milestone for FPN since we’ll be changing the name from FPN full-device VPN to simply the Mozilla VPN. For now, this change will only include the Windows 10 version as well as the Android version. Currently, the iOS version is still called FPN on the Apple Store, although our team is currently working hard to change it to Mozilla VPN as well. Meanwhile, FPN Browser Level Protection will remain the same until we make further decisions.

On top of that, we will start offering Mozilla VPN in more countries outside of the US. The new countries will be Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Singapore, and Malaysia.

”’What does this mean for the community?”’

We’ve changed the product name in Kitsune (although the URL is still the same). Since most of the new countries are English speaking countries, we will not require the support articles to be translated for this release.

And as usual, support requests will be handled through Zendesk and the forum will continue to be managed by our designated staff members, Brady and Eve. However, we also welcome everyone who wants to help.

We are enthusiastic about this new opportunity and hope that you’ll support us along the way. If you have any questions or concerns, please let me/Giulia know.