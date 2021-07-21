Introducing Joseph Cuevas

Hey folks,

Please join me to welcome Joseph Cuevas (Joe) as part of the Customer Experience team and the broader SUMO family. Joe is going to be working as an Operations Manager specifically to build a premium customer experience for current and future Mozilla’s paid products.

Here’s a brief introduction from Joe:

Hi everyone! My name is Joe and I am the new User Support Operations Manager joining the Customer Experience Team. I’ll be working with my team to build a premium customer support experience for Mozilla VPN. I’m looking forward to working alongside and getting to know my fellow Mozillians. I just know we’re going to have a great time!

Welcome, Joe!